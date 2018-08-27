From the Fringe

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Michael Graham and Lee Hunt earned a one-stroke in the Pinecrest senior shootout this week.

Hoyt Pierce and Al Wall came in second place with a 67.

Closest to the flag winner was Mike Sellers.

The next Pinecrest senior shoot out will be held Tuesday Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

Fairmont’s week in review

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Fairmont senior shoot out with a two-shot victory over J.T. Powers and Rick Rogers. Delton Burns and Vincent Chavis won the second flight, with Brad Hayes and Bob Slahetka coming in second. Hoyt Pierce and Ray Clark won thwe third flight, followed by Charles Howard and Ronnie Poston. Donald Barnes, Rick Rogers, Jimmy Stone and Brad Hayes were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shoot out will be played on Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The next Thursday evening scramble will be played on Thursday, with a 6 pm shotgun start. This is a nine-hole, four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members. There will be a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday evening to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Dennis Andrews 70; Andy Andrews 71; Mitch Grier 72; Mathew Townsend 73; Eddie Williams 73; Donald Barnes 73; Mike Gandley 74; Jerry Stubbs 74; Barry Leonard 74; J.T. Powers 74; Danny Lasiter 74; Tim Moore 75; David Sessions 75; Tim Rice 75; James Thompson 76; Ken Spangler 77.

Clifford Bullard tournament scheduled

The 34th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club will be Sept. 27.

It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start, with a rain date set for Oct. 4.

For more information, contact Rebekah Lowry at 910-272-3235.

Fairmont to host McClintock Memorial tourney

The third-annual SFC Matthew McClintock memorial golf tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Fairmont Golf Club, presented by the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce.

The four-man captain’s choice tourney will have a noon shotgun start. Registration costs for the tournament are $65, and covers the tournament costs, lunch, dinner, drinks and prizes. All proceeds support the families of fallen Special Forces soldiers.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament. For more information, contact Tony Mackey at 910-628-9931, Mark Madden at 910-628-7840 or Kelly Johnson at 910-770-1967.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/sport-golf_ne201882712059788.png

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym by email at [email protected]

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym by email at [email protected]