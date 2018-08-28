Senior-heavy Lady Pirates hold off St. Pauls in four sets

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Alexandria Simpson gears up for a spike in a four-set win over St. Pauls. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Alexandria Simpson gears up for a spike in a four-set win over St. Pauls. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Michelle Cristobal attempts a kill at the net against two Lumberton defenders. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Michelle Cristobal attempts a kill at the net against two Lumberton defenders.

ST. PAULS — The Lumberton volleyball team secured a four-set road win over St. Pauls on Monday night to remain perfect on the season.

The Lady Pirates (5-0) won 25-17, 25-12, 21-25, 26-24. Coach Tre’ Britt complimented his group for pulling out a tough road win against a stubborn Bulldogs team.

“We struggled at times but it was good enough to win, and I’m satisfied with it,” Britt said.

Britt’s team benefited from an all-around effort from its seniors. Alexandria Simpson led the team with seven kills and three blocks. Katie Kinlaw contributed six kills and two assists. Meanwhile, August Smith consistently put her teammates in position, collecting 19 assists and 12 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs (1-5) wiggled out of an early two-set hole and gained momentum after winning the third set. But it was Britt’s seniors that kept the team from crumbling.

“You got to keep pounding. That’s why there’s five sets in volleyball, and I feel confident in the seniors that I have out there on the floor,” Britt said.

When the home team got the crowd involved during a swift 9-3 run to open the third set, the experienced Lady Pirates answered with a 9-4 run. In the fourth set, the Lady Bulldogs were ignited by the ejection of their assistant coach, and jumped out to a 13-7 lead. But the road team quieted the crowd again with a quick 9-0 run that featured one of Kinlaw’s kills, to take a 16-13 advantage.

St. Pauls coach Jory Barnes felt her team took a step forward, despite the loss.

“We have the skill to hang with the best of the best, but we don’t always have the confidence,” Barnes said. “So, confidence is what I want them to get from this game.

St. Pauls was led by Savanna Lowery with 10 kills and 17 assists. KeNija McGougan and Diamond Simms-Moore both had five kills, with Simms-Moore adding three blocks.

For Barnes’ bunch, the results are overshadowed by opportunities to grow psychologically.

“They’re not going to remember these wins and losses, but they are going to remember these moments that made them proud and that’s what I want for them at the end of this season,” she said.

Both teams play on Tuesday night. Lumberton travels to Jack Britt, while St. Pauls hosts South Columbus.

Rams, Pirates fall in SAC soccer action

RAEFORD — The Lumberton boys soccer team fell on the road against Hoke on the road Monday, 2-1.

C.J. Nemeroff delivered the Pirates’ lone goal in the second half, but the equalizer to the Bucks’ two first-half goals never came.

In other Sandhills Athletic Conference action, Purnell Swett was shutout by Richmond, 8-0, at home.

The Raiders’ Carlos Alcocer and Steven Morales both had a pair of goals in the win.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

