Lumberton holding sign-ups for fall parks events

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Parks and Recreation department announced its fall programs that have sign-ups ongoing.

Registration ends on Friday for the youth soccer league for ages 5 to 12 years old. The cost is $10 for city residents and $20 for non-city residents.

Youth from first to fourth grade that wants to play in the flag football league has until Sept. 7 to sign up. The cost is $10 for city residents and $20 for non-city residents.

Sign-ups for the youth tackle football league for any fifth or sixth graders ends Sept. 7 as well. The cost is $30 for city residents and $40 for non-city residents.

The department will also host movies under the moon at Northeast Park on Sept. 7, 21 and Oct. 19. The event is free for all ages. You must bring your own lawn chair or blanket and concessions will be available for purchase.

Registration forms can be picked up and returned to Bill Sapp Recreation Center between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For additional information about programs, call Lumberton Parks and Recreation at 910-671-3869.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/city-of-lumberton_ne2018828133350226.png