Pembroke fall recreation programs holding sign-ups

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department has sign-ups running for youth and adult sports programs this fall.

For the youth, the department is offering a fall soccer, coach pitch baseball, flag football and cheer programs that have sign-ups running until Sept. 7. A youth and adult tennis program have sign-ups running until Sept. 27. All youth programs cost $25 per athlete, and a $10 late fee will be added for all those that register after the deadline.

The fall soccer league is for kids ages 5 to 12 years old as of Aug. 31 of this year. Flag football is available for any athlete between the ages of 7 to 10 years old as of Oct. 31 of this year. The cheer program is for all 7- to 12-year-olds. The coach pitch baseball league is for 7- and 8-year-olds.

The youth and adult tennis lessons begin on Oct. 1. Ages 3 to 4 years old are from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. Ages 5 to 8 years old start at 4 p.m. on Monday. Ages 9 to 12 years old start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Ages 13 to 17 years old start at 4 p.m. on Friday. Adults 18 and older have lessons on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The department also has a women’s and men’s basketball leagues that have a Sept. 15 registration deadline.

The women’s league is for those 18 years old and older, and players can sign up as a team or as an individual. The cost depends on the number of teams, and is expected to be between $25 and $40. Teams provide their own jerseys.

The men’s 72 and over basketball league is for men whose age added to their waist line size is more than 72. The cost depends on the number of teams, and is expected to be between $25 and $40. Teams provide their own jerseys.

Forms can be picked up and returned to Pembroke Town Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Also, the registration form can be downloaded from the Town’s website, www.pembrokenc.com. For additional information about these program, please call the Pembroke Parks and Recreation office at 910-521-7182.

Registration is also available online.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Pembroke_ne20188281337981.jpg