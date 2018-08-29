Local Roundup: Scotland volleyball gets first win of the season over Purnell Swett

LAURINBURG — The Scotland volleyball team wasn’t finished after getting its first set victory of the season against Purnell Swett on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots rebounded after dropping the first set and and responded again after the Lady Rams claimed the third set. Scotland won the deciding game 15-11 to get in the win column for the first time this year with a 3-2 (23-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 15-11) triumph.

“It feels great,” said Mallarie Snow, Scotland’s interim head coach. “Any time you get a win, especially at home, and especially our first one, we’re excited. Our team motto is ‘driven’, so I wanted them to drive past any adversity. They did that tonight.

“We made mistakes, of course. I think our service errors were pretty bad this game, but we cleaned it up and we wanted the win more than they did.”

Scotland (1-4, 1-1 SAC) led by as much as 22-9 in the second set, but the Lady Rams (2-4, 0-2) scored 10 unanswered points to close the deficit. Scotland finished the set with three straight points, capped off with a reception error by Purnell Swett that gave the Lady Scots a 25-19 win.

The Lady Rams jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the third set on their way to a 25-15 win.

The Lady Scots pulled away after Scotland tied the score at 13-all in the fourth set, holding off Purnell Swett for a 25-20 win.

In the deciding set, late kills by Nikki Strickland and Carleigh Carter helped the Lady Scots escape with a 15-11 win.

“I told them to use this game as a confidence booster,” Snow said. “Purnell Swett, they never die down. They’re probably one of the scariest teams to play as well as the most exciting because those girls fight. I think that brought something out of us as well.”

Mackenzie Swett notched a game-winning kill in the third set for Purnell Swett. She had four kills in the match, while Reagan Locklear had a team-high seven kills and Hannah Evington added five kills. Khalie Jones stuffed the stat sheet with eight aces, four digs, three kills and two blocks. Nyasia Jackson had 23 digs.

Purnell Swett hosts Pinecrest on Thursday.

In other Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball action, Jack Britt handed Lumberton it’s first loss of the season in a four-set match.

St. Pauls soccer tops Falcons again

FAYETTEVILLE — Behind a pair of goals from Allan Diaz, the St. Pauls boys soccer team defeated Seventy-First on the road 3-1 Thursday.

Aiding in Diaz’s offensive output was Alexis Mendez, who had the other goal for the Bulldogs (2-0).

Lady Stallions sweep St. Pauls

ST. PAULS — The South Columbus volleyball team picked up a three-set win on the road at St. Pauls in Three Rivers Conference action.

The Lady Stallions (8-0, 5-0 TRC) posted scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-13.

St. Pauls’ (1-6, 1-3 TRC) Savanna Lowery’s had a team-high four kills and seven assists. KeNija McGougan added three kills.

West Bladen earned a 3-0 win over South Robeson also on Thursday.

Lumberton tennis makes quick work of Seventy-First

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls tennis team defeated visiting Seventy-First on Thursday 9-0.

The Lady Pirates won No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles on the court, and picked up wins by forfeit in the other matches.

Morgan Miller and Anna Russ won in two sets in singles play. Russ and Ellen Kinlaw won in doubles 8-3.

In other county tennis action, Pinecrest won 9-0 over Purnell Swett and West Bladen defeated South Robeson 9-0.

