Thursday‘s Local Roundup

Nemeroff’s goal lifts Pirates past Vikings

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team won its second match of the week with a 2-1 win over West Columbus at home on Thursday.

Josh Britt put the Pirates up 1-0 in the first half on an assist from Erik Martinez. The Vikings responded with a goal later in the half to knot the score.

Senior C.J. Nemeroff gave Lumberton the winning score in the second half with seven minutes remaining.

Fairmont sweeps East Bladen netters

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win over East Bladen at home, with scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-19.

Mackenzie Johnson dished out 21 assists, and Mya Hunt had 12 kills. Angel McNeill finished with 15 service points and three aces.

In other county volleyball action, Purnell Swett won the first set at home before visiting Pinecrest won the final three to take the Sandhills Athletic Conference win.

Purnell Swett falls on road to Bucs

FAYETTEVILLE — Purnell Swett fell on the road 5-1 to Jack Britt. The match was cut short due to heat so no doubles matches were played. Mya Sampson won in No. 6 singles match for the Lady Rams’ only victory.

In other county tennis action, Pinecrest topped Lumberton 9-0 and West Columbus beat St. Pauls 9-0.

