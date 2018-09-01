UNCP’s opener at Winston-Salem State postponed to Sunday

WINSTON-SALEM — The season opener for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team at Winston-Salem State was postponed from Saturday to Sunday at 3 p.m.

The decision came after kickoff for Saturday’s game was postponed due to thunder storms in the area.

This is the second straight season that weather has altered the season-opening meeting between UNCP and Winston-Salem State. Last year in Pembroke, inclement weather pushed the kickoff for the contest from late in the evening on a Thursday to 3 p.m. The Rams claimed the 34-31 victory last year.

UNCP’s last trip to Bowman Gray Stadium resulted in it claiming its first win at the venue in program history.

