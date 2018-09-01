Week 3 of high school football by the numbers

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior wideout Chandler Brayboy runs for one of his three touchdowns in a win over Douglas Byrd. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior wideout Chandler Brayboy runs for one of his three touchdowns in a win over Douglas Byrd.

Week 3 marked a down week for Robeson County teams with three losses in the four games.

Purnell Swett was the lone victor as Lumberton and Fairmont both had close losses, while South Robeson’s loss was out of hand after the first quarter.

The Pirates and Golden Tornadoes both scored more than 40 points in their shootout losses. South View topped Lumberton 53-49 and Fairmont fell on the road at Ashley 45-43. All three teams that lost are still looking to get their first wins of the season.

Here’s the top performances from Week 3:

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Purnell Swett: In earning the only win of the week among the four county teams, the Rams are named the team of the week.

The Rams held off Douglas Byrd to improve to 2-1 on the year as they have won two straight games since dropping the season opener at Pine Forest. Chandler Brayboy accounted for all the Purnell Swett scoring in the road win. Brayboy’s quarterback, Micah Carter, accounted for more than 150 yards of total offense, with one touchdown coming on a touchdown pass to Brayboy in the first quarter.

Now the Rams take an off week before starting what coach Jon Sherman called “the gauntlet” last year that features the reigning East Regional runner-up, Hoggard, before starting conference play against the perennial powers of the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

HEADLINING PERFORMANCE

Braylan Grice, QB, Lumberton: Lumberton’s four-year starter at quarterback had the top statistical game of the week for the second week in a row in the loss to South View.

Grice accounted for four touchdowns, he also had a second straight game of more than 230 yards passing, with 231 yards through the air against the Tigers, and 112 yards rushing. Through three games this season, Grice has thrown for 619 yards, which is best among all passers in the county.

OTHER TOP PERFORMERS

Chandler Brayboy, WR, Purnell Swett: Rushed for 56 yards and had 38 yards receiving in the win over Douglas Byrd, where he had his three scores.

Jordan Waters, WR, Fairmont: Had two long-play touchdowns against Ashley with a 50-yard rush for a score and a 40-yard reception for a touchdown.

Jahkeem Moore, QB, Fairmont: Accounted for two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing.

Tazarie Butler, RB, Lumberton: Scored three touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards against South View.

Jordan McNeill, WR, Lumberton: Hauled in a touchdown and led the Pirates with 106 receiving yards.

Jamuari Baker, RB, South Robeson: Rushed for a team-high 110 yards and one touchdown in the loss to Lake View.

Emilio Leach, DB, South Robeson: Had the Mustangs’ only forced turnover in the loss with an interception.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

