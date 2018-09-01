From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s Fairmont senior shoot out with a two-stroke victory over W.C. Meares and Joe Locklear.

James Humphrey and Tommy Belch won the second flight, followed by Bob Slahetka. Lowry and Locklear were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shoot out will be Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Elvin Mathews III, David Mathews, Wayne Beasley and Dewayne Stewart won the Thursday Evening Scramble. Tom Jones, J.T. Powers, Mike Graham and Eddie Scott came in second place. Bill Bailey, Kenny Bailey, Tony Lee and Paul Graham won the second flight, with Elvin Mathews, Hunter Mathews, Carson Mathews and Evelyn Hymes coming in second. Ronnie Cox and Babe Lawson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be Sept. 13 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Kevin Davis 68; Drew Schuett 68; Eddie Williams 70; Aaron Maynor 71; Mitch Grier 71; Jimmy Stone 71; Mark Lassiter 71; Barry Leonard 72; Andy Andrews 72; David Sessions 73; Jack Thompson 73; Bill Link 74; Tim Rice 74; Richie Chamura 74; Dallas Arnette 74; Daniel Lee 74; J.T. Powers 74; Wayne Callahan 74; Mike Gandley 74; Jasper Jackson 75; Joe Marks 75; Ken Spangler 76.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Willie Jacobs and Willie Oxendine won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout in a scorecard playoff over Mike Sellers and Joe Locklear. Both teams finished with a 64.

Hoyt Pierce and Al Wall won the first flight over Cliff Rich and Tom Holland. The closest to the flag winners were Jim Rogers, James Locklear and Delton Burns.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be held Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Clifford Bullard tournament scheduled

The 34th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club will be Sept. 27.

It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start, with a rain date set for Oct. 4.

For more information, contact Rebekah Lowry at 910-272-3235.

Fairmont to host McClintock Memorial tourney

The third-annual SFC Matthew McClintock memorial golf tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Fairmont Golf Club, presented by the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce.

The four-man captain’s choice tourney will have a noon shotgun start. Registration costs for the tournament are $65, and covers the tournament costs, lunch, dinner, drinks and prizes. All proceeds support the families of fallen Special Forces soldiers.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament. For more information, contact Tony Mackey at 910-628-9931, Mark Madden at 910-628-7840 or Kelly Johnson at 910-770-1967.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym by email at [email protected]

