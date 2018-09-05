Pirates take shutout win over Village Christian

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton boys soccer team picked up a 8-0 road win at Village Christian on Tuesday.

Nate Cribb had two goals in the first half for the Pirates as it took a 2-0 in the first half.

Julian McGarrahan and Josh Britt both added two goals as well. Eloy Hernandez and Edin Mejia both added goals.

Cribb and Haseeb Selah added two assists.

Pinecrest tops Lumberton volleyball in five

LUMBERTON — After the Lumberton volleyball was one set away from claiming a Sandhills Athletic Conference win at home against Pinecrest, the Lady Patriots rallied off two wins to win the match in five sets.

The Lady Patriots posted scores of 25-18, 16-25, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-11 over Lumberton (6-2, 2-2 SAC).

Katie Kinlaw posted a team-high 12 kills and four assists. Alexandria Simpson had nine kills and four blocks and Madison Canady added eight kills. Erin Maynor ad 14 digs.

Jack Britt picked up a three-set victory over Purnell Swett.

In other Lumberton sports action, Richmond picked up 9-0 win in girls tennis over the Lady Pirates.

Stallions tops Golden Tornadoes

FAIRMONT — The South Columbus volleyball team earned a 3-1 win over Fairmont on the road, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25 and 25-23.

Mackenzie Johnson posted 25 assists for Fairmont (3-3) and Mya Hunt had 18 kills.

In other Three Rivers Conference action, East Bladen defeated St. Pauls 8-1 in girls tennis. Wendy Villasenor had the lone win for the Lady Bulldogs.

