Retired coaches, athletic administrators to meet Monday

WHITEVILLE — A retired coaches and athletic administrators organization named BCR will have its monthly meeting on Monday.

The organization, which acronyms stand for Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties, looks to raise funds to help out current or retired coaches or athletic administrators in times of need, and is made up of former coaches and athletic administrators in the area. Former football coach Frank Jernigan is one of the leading members for the group, and said anyone who has been involved with athletics in the past is welcome to attend.

“We see this as a way to give back to athletics and help people who are dedicated athletics,” Jernigan said. “We want anyone who has been involved with athletics that is retired to attend and help get things going.”

The meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. at Dale’s Seafood in Whiteville. Plans for future golf tournaments in the group’s coverage area to help raise funds is one of the main points the group will be looking at moving forward. Meetings will be the first Monday of every month going forward and will be hosted at restaurants in each of the three counties.

“We want to give back because I feel like athletics has been good to us as our main source of income,” Jernigan said. “We want to help out when some people have emergencies.”

No dues are required for the group. For more information, contact Jernigan at 910-628-7643.