Tornadoes looks to stay constant

FAIRMONT — It’s becoming a bit repetitive at this point, but we’ve come to another week of football in which Fairmont (0-2) looks to notch its first win of the season. They host winless West Bladen on Friday night in the team’s first conference matchup.

Coach Kevin Inman knows his team will have to clean up some mishaps that proved costly last week.

“The biggest question mark is consistency…not making the mistakes we did against Ashley on special teams, because we gave Ashley 18 points just off bad snaps, safeties and fumbles on kick returns,” Inman said.

The Golden Tornadoes are off a close loss, in which breakdowns in concentration played a crucial role. They surrendered three safeties and allowed two successful fake punts that altered the course of a contest in which they led 29-10.

Senior receiver Jordan Waters has been one of the most consistent players in the county and had another stellar performance. He scored two touchdowns, one came on a 50-yard rush and the other from a 40-yard reception.

Helping Waters on offense is fellow senior Jayvon Morris. He split snaps at quarterback in the first two games and had a productive output at wideout against Ashley, catching four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Jahkeem Moore stepped into the quarterback role in the loss to the Screaming Eagles and threw two touchdowns and scrambled for a 54-yard touchdown.

According to Inman, the team benefits from the split snaps and he won’t change his approach to the situation anytime soon.

“Both our quarterbacks are very athletic and very smart…they’re very interchangeable, so we really don’t lose anything with one at quarterback and one at wide receiver,” he said.

Inman did go on to clarify that they’ll “hold” Moore for now and Morris will get the start on Friday. West Bladen has given up a total of 96 points so far this season, so whoever is at quarterback will have ample opportunities to make big plays.

East Columbus at St. Pauls

St. Pauls is one of two teams still undefeated in Robeson County, and it’s the first time the program has started 2-0 since interim coach Mike Setzer was last at the school in 2004.

But Setzer has adamantly stated that his team isn’t satisfied just yet.

“It makes practice easier to come to, but there is also a price tag to be 2-0,” said Setzer. “In a football season, if you ever get stagnate that’s really dangerous, so we’re looking at other ways to continuously grow.”

The Bulldogs are led by junior running back Marqueise Colman on offense, who is among the top rushers in the county. He and quarterback Hunter Bryant will look to put pressure on the opposition on Friday when they travel to East Columbus to play their first conference game.

The Bulldogs defense will look to expand their impressive resume this year as they’ve scored two defensive touchdowns off of fumble recoveries.

Lumberton at West Brunswick

The Pirates (0-3) are searching for a win after suffering tough defeats the last three weeks. Quarterback Braylan Grice is arguably the best offensive player in the county and has the numbers to back it up. He accumulated 343 total yards and four touchdowns as the team fell just short of a comeback win against South View.

Grice and Co. travel to West Brunswick, a team that is also struggling thus far winning just one game.

Lumberton has had trouble finding a consistent complement to Grice’s brilliance. Wide receiver Jordan McNeill helped out against South View with 106 yards and a touchdown, while Tazarie Butler scored three touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards.

They’ll need to prove they can be dependable options for Grice if the Pirates want to hang one in the win column. The team has also been prone to lapses in judgment and focus, which has contributed to costly turnovers and blown leads during the losing streak. That has to change this week or the Pirates could find themselves at 0-4 with the brunt of their conference schedule still ahead.

West Columbus vs. South Robeson

The Mustangs (0-2) take on West Columbus on Friday, in a game that will go a long way in crowning the 1A champion in the Three Rivers Conference.

West Columbus (1-1) is coming off a 27-0 shutout win over Creek Bridge.

South Robeson back Jamuari Baker rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown in the team’s loss to Lake View last week. The team hopes to get back their leading rusher from a year ago, Jamearos McLeod, back this week.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins

