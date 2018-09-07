Fairmont hosts free youth basketball clinic

FAIRMONT — Rosenwald Elementary will hold a free youth basketball clinic on Sept. 29 and 30 for grades 3 through 8.

The first day is reserved for boys and girls in grades 5 through 8. There’s two time slots: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both time windows have 28 spots available.

Kids in third and fourth grade can come on the second day from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There’s 20 spots reserved for that day.

The registration deadline for all age groups is Monday, Sept. 17.

For more information email [email protected]

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/sport-basketball_ne20189702936727.png