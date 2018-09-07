Local Roundup: Fairmont sweeps Red Springs in volleyball

RED SPRINGS — The Fairmont volleyball team picked up a three-set win over Red Springs on the road on Thursday.

Mackenzie Johnson had 18 assists for Fairmont. Mya Hunt finished with 11 kills and Allyson Pope added seven kills. Amber Hunt had five aces.

St. Pauls earns five-set victory

DUBLIN — The St. Pauls volleyball team defeated West Bladen on the road in five sets.

The Lady Bulldogs won with scores of 20-25, 25-8, 23-25, 25-19 and 15-13.

Michelle Cristobal had a team-high nine kills for St. Pauls, Braxtin Kinlaw had eight kills and Diamond Sims-Moore added seven kills. Cristobal and Savanna Lowery each had six aces. Lowery dishes out 22 assists.

Richmond tops Lady Pirates

LUMBERTON — The Lady Pirates volleyball team lost 3-0 to Richmond on Thursday night with scores of 25-23, 25-20, 25-23.

Alexandria Simpson led the way with 13 kills and three blocks. Katie Kinlaw followed with six kills and three aces.

With the loss the team slides to 6-3 overall, 2-3 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. The team is back in action on Monday when they travel to Fairmont.

In other Sandhills Athletic Conference action, Seventy-First defeated Purnell Swett in four sets.

Pirates tie with Eagles on pitch

LUMBERTON — A second-half goal from Lumberton forced overtime as it held off East Bladen to pick up a 1-1 tie.

Julian McGarrahan scored the goal for the Pirates off a Quinton Frederick pass midway through the second half.

Lumberton tennis takes down Scotland

LAURINBURG — Lumberton tennis defeated Scotland 5-4 on the road.

Both Brittany Collins and McKenzie Cody won their singles matches by a score of 8-0. Dorley Villarreal won her match 8-1. In doubles action, Collins and Villarreal won their match 8-2 and the team on another match by way of forfeit.

The Lady Pirates return home on Tuesday to take on Purnell Swett.

In jayvee football action, St. Pauls went on the road and defeated East Columbus 31-0.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/school-sport-roundup_ne20189702811222.png