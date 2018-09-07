Britt strikes silver at bowling championship

Courtesy photo Lumberton’s Jacob Britt, center, stands with Chuck Gardner, left, of Brunswick Bowling Co., and Tom Smallwood, right, a former PBA World Champion after he finished second at the ubicaAMF Rising Stars Bowling Championship in Rock Hill, S.C. With his finish, the Lumberton High School sophomore earned a $1,000 scholarship. The tourney showcases junior bowlers, age 20 and younger, from North and South Carolina and Georgia who finished in the top four of their home state’s Rising Star state tournament held earlier in the year. Jacob is the son of Jay and Amy Britt. Courtesy photo Lumberton’s Jacob Britt, center, stands with Chuck Gardner, left, of Brunswick Bowling Co., and Tom Smallwood, right, a former PBA World Champion after he finished second at the ubicaAMF Rising Stars Bowling Championship in Rock Hill, S.C. With his finish, the Lumberton High School sophomore earned a $1,000 scholarship. The tourney showcases junior bowlers, age 20 and younger, from North and South Carolina and Georgia who finished in the top four of their home state’s Rising Star state tournament held earlier in the year. Jacob is the son of Jay and Amy Britt.

Courtesy photo

Lumberton’s Jacob Britt, center, stands with Chuck Gardner, left, of Brunswick Bowling Co., and Tom Smallwood, right, a former PBA World Champion after he finished second at the ubicaAMF Rising Stars Bowling Championship in Rock Hill, S.C. With his finish, the Lumberton High School sophomore earned a $1,000 scholarship. The tourney showcases junior bowlers, age 20 and younger, from North and South Carolina and Georgia who finished in the top four of their home state’s Rising Star state tournament held earlier in the year. Jacob is the son of Jay and Amy Britt.