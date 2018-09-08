Coleman, Bulldogs remain undefeated

LAKE WACCAMAW — The St. Pauls football team remained the only undefeated team in the county with a 44-0 win on the road at East Columbus.

Junior running back Marqueise Coleman rushed for a team-high 310 yards and three touchdowns in the win, including an 86-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Sophomore quarterback Hunter Bryant completed one pass, but it was a 29-yard touchdown pass to Quamadre Cannady, who had two touchdowns in the game.

Keraun McCormick added a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The St. Pauls (3-0, 1-0 TRC) defense forced three turnovers and forced a safety.

Lumberton scratches first win over West Brunswick

SHALLOTTE — Braylan Grice accounted for all three of Lumberton’s touchdown in the final three quarters of its 22-5 win over West Brunswick on the road.

Grice scored twice on the ground on runs of 30 and 40 yards as the Pirates scored 22 unanswered after falling behind 5-0 after the first quarter. Grice rushed for 100 yards and threw for 87 yards . His lone passing touchdown went to Jordan McNeill for 14 yards.

Lumberton (1-3) starts off Sandhills Athletic Conference play at Hoke next week.

Mustangs hold off Vikings for first win

ROWLAND — The South Robeson football team claimed a 32-28 win at home to open conference play over West Columbus.

The Mustangs (1-2, 1-0 TRC) scored three times on the ground and once through the air in the victory over the Vikings.

Jamaeros McLeod, Tyleek Baker and P.J. Christian scored on rushing touchdowns, while Tyler Locklear connected with Jakoda Bell on an 11-yard touchdown pass early in the game.

Christian rushed for 198 yards on 14 carries, and McLeod accounted for 74 yards of total offense. Jamauri Baker had 75 yards on the ground.

Shawn Tyson accounted for all four touchdowns for the Vikings, and rushed for 181 yards.

