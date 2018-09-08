Week 4 of high school by the numbers

Coleman Coleman

After Week 4 of the high school football season, there are no longer any winless teams in Robeson County, and there is one less undefeated team.

Lumberton, Fairmont and South Robeson all came out on the victorious side of their games on Friday, while Red Springs lost in a nail-biter against South Columbus.

Here are the top performers from Week 4:

TEAM OF THE WEEK

St. Pauls: The Bulldogs did what the Red Devils couldn’t on Friday night — stay undefeated.

With a shutout win over East Columbus, St. Pauls moved to 3-0 and sits in the top half of the Three Rivers Conference standings after the first week of league play. Behind a defense that forced three turnovers and forced a safety against the Gators, St. Pauls’ defense has become one of the most feared in the Three Rivers Conference.

With South Robeson and Fairmont coming in back-to-back weeks, the Bulldogs could enter the meeting on Sept. 28 at home against South Columbus undefeated.

HEADLINING PERFORMANCE

Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls: The junior running back had a career night against East Columbus with three touchdowns and 310 yards. That total was more than the county’s leading rusher had in the first two games of the season.

A large chunk of the yardage that came for Coleman in his big night came on an 86-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Through three games, Coleman has posted the most rushing yards of anyone in Robeson County with 515 yards.

OTHER TOP PERFORMERS

Denym McKeithan, QB, Red Springs: Had three total touchdowns in the loss to South Columbus, and accounted for 179 yards of total offense.

Jayshawn Carthen, RB, Red Springs: Tallied 75 yards rushing with one touchdown and had two interceptions.

P.J. Christian, RB, South Robeson: Rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown in the Mustangs’ first win of the season.

Braylan Grice, QB, Lumberton: Accounted for three touchdowns with 100 yards rushing and 87 yards passing.

Nathan Hunt, LB, Lumberton: Had a team-high eight tackles with one fumble recovery.

Colby Thorndyke, RB, Fairmont: Had a game-high 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the team’s first win.

Jordan Waters, WR, Fairmont: Rushed for 78 yards with a touchdown and had two receptions for 30 yards.

Cameron Harrington, DE/RB, Fairmont: Secured three tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery. Also gained 40 yards rushing.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

