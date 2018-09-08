Braves rebound in blowout

Brandon Tester | Champion Media UNCP junior running back Josh Sheridan is picked up by a teammate after scoring on of his two touchdowns in the Braves’ 51-6 win over Elizabeth City State at home on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Champion Media UNCP junior running back Josh Sheridan is picked up by a teammate after scoring on of his two touchdowns in the Braves’ 51-6 win over Elizabeth City State at home on Saturday.

PEMBROKE — A week after gaining just 47 yards rushing in the opening-game loss, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team had no problems moving the ball on the ground in a 51-6 win over Elizabeth City State Saturday. Junior running back Josh Sheridan led all rushers with a game-high 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Sheridan spoke about the overall improvement in the run game.

“Basically we had a bad taste in our mouths from last week,” he said.

The Lumberton product said the Braves (1-1) offense didn’t reach its full potential until the last 12 minutes last week and they wanted to build off that in this game.

Head coach Shane Richardson was excited about the improvement of Sheridan and the offense.

“I think Josh Sheridan is a heck of running back,” Richardson said. “I felt he did a lot of things to create those big runs out there.”

Sheridan had touchdown runs of 1 and 30 yards, the latter came on the opening drive of the third quarter that pushed the score to 38-0.

True freshman quarterback Josh Jones started the game and complemented what Sheridan did on the ground. He went 10-of-19 for 100 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt freshman Joshua Dale came in to spell Jones for a couple of drives and went 9-of-10 for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Sheridan and the offense were virtually unstoppable, but he gave praise to the special teams and defense for most of the credit for his success. The stingy group kept the action on one side of the field for the majority of the contest. They set the tone early and forced a three-and-out on the Vikings first drive and didn’t give up a first down until well into the second quarter. On average, the Braves offense started on the Vikings’ 43-yard line.

UNCP defensive leader Tyler Hinton spoke about the group’s effort. He said the group feeds off each other’s success and have a friendly competition when out on the field. They collected a season-high six sacks, the highest total since 2011.

After giving up just 18 yards of total offense in the first half, the defense surrendered just 58 additional yards in the second half.

Next week, the Braves travels to Catawba and will look to build momentum and confidence from the blowout victory.

Defense holds ECSU to 76 offensive yards in 51-6 win

Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins

