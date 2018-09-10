Weather alters Robeson County high school sports schedule

LUMBERTON — As Hurricane Florence makes its way towards the coast and landfall is predicted for Thursday, Robeson County schools are making contingency plans for this week’s athletic events. Here’s the latest updates.

For Lumberton, the football game at Hoke has been rescheduled to next Friday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The tennis team’s home matchup with Hoke was moved up to Monday.

Red Springs’ varsity football matchup at West Bladen is moved up to Tuesday at 7 p.m. The volleyball team’s match against St. Pauls will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m

St. Pauls varsity football will host South Robeson on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Robesonian will provide more updates as information becomes available.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/school-sport-roundup_ne2018910154525861.png