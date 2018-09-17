Brooks’ hard work pays off

UNCP Athletics UNCP’s Luke Brooks looks over to the sidelines during the Elizabeth City State game last Saturday. Brooks grew up around the program and now is living out his dream as a college athlete for the Braves. UNCP Athletics UNCP’s Luke Brooks looks over to the sidelines during the Elizabeth City State game last Saturday. Brooks grew up around the program and now is living out his dream as a college athlete for the Braves.

PEMBROKE — Growing up, Luke Brooks was around The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team following his father, Paul, the team chaplain, and on the Grace P. Johnson Stadium sidelines for games as a ball boy.

“This is all I’ve known,” Brooks said. “I would go up and down the hallways and in the weight room watching guys work out. We would have football players come over to our house and eat, and I would look up to a lot of those guys. It’s cool now being on the opposite end.”

Brooks had the plan of being a collegiate athlete as a kid, but wasn’t sure of what sport or where he wanted to go, even though he grew up a fan of the Braves. But two years ago he got the opportunity to join the UNCP program that has been the right fit for him.

“It’s great that I get to play here in my hometown,” Brooks said. “I grew up a fan of the program, so it makes it just that much sweeter to be a part of the program now.”

On Sept. 2, Brooks fulfilled his dream, donning the same Black and Gold uniform that he saw his role models wear growing up as he saw action in his first game for the Braves in the season opener at Winston-Salem State. For him, the moment was the culmination of a tw0-and-a-half-year journey that went across the Atlantic Ocean and back with a lot of sweat and hard work in between.

After graduating from Purnell Swett in 2016, Brooks took the call to serve as a missionary in Scotland and Africa, a plan that paid dividends for him growing as a person.

“I wanted to play football, I knew that, but I really decided I wanted to do some mission work before coming to play,” Brooks said. “I went to Scotland for two months at a bible college, and then I spent four months in Niger, Africa. It was really eye-opening for me and a good year for me to mature.”

Along with maturity, Brooks also gained an appreciation for the normal amenities that he has now in America. Those lessons also stayed with him as he started his next chapter as a member of the UNCP football team.

Brooks reached out to UNCP coach Shane Richardson upon returning to Pembroke after his mission work in hopes of being a part of the football team, but he knew it would require some work to get back in the playing shape he was at in the fall of 2015 when he last was on a football team as a receiver and defensive back for Purnell Swett.

“When I came in, I had a little doubt that I would be able to play college football,” Brooks said. “Coming out of high school I knew I could have, but after taking a year off I wasn’t sure if I could keep up with these guys.”

“I wanted to show that I was dedicated to this program. It also takes a lot of patience. It meant a lot to me looking back.”

The determination and work ethic shown by Brooks was a main draw for the coaching staff.

“It’s a great compliment to him that he has worked as hard as he has to put himself in this position,” Richardson said. “He’s done a great job for himself since he’s joined the program. We knew what type of character he had when he joined and he really has worked himself into a good little role and excited to what he can bring to us.”

Brooks patience was tested as he spent his redshirt year on the practice squad, known as the Black team, taking beatings against the first-team offense to prepare it for Saturdays.

“It’s not like you are preparing for a game Saturday, what you are trying to do is prepare the offense,” Brooks said. “The best way to do that is to play my fastest. … At times you can feel like you don’t really have a role on this team, but looking at it now, I can see the importance of what I was doing.”

But those actions didn’t go unnoticed.

“He was very visible in terms of how he moved,” Richardson said. “He had a lot of fast moves that we thought we could definitely use somewhere.”

This season, Brooks has moved over to the Gold team that plays and travels with the team and has seen the work he put in over the last year and a half pay off for not only his football ability, but also for his status on the team.

The journey leading up to the Winston-Salem State game flashed back in Brooks’ mind as he took the field for the first time as a college player.

“When I got to play my first game up in Winston, it all came back to me about all the hard work that I had put in through the summers and the redshirt year,” Brooks said. “Coming out on the field on a Saturday, it all came back to me and it was so worth it to be out on the field.”

And when he has taken the field, Brooks has made an impact after he shakes off the butterflies.

“If anyone loves the game, I expect you to have butterflies,” Brooks said.

Through two games, Brooks has totaled three tackles, including one sack, and a fumble recovery as the ball has seemed to gravitate toward him. He will say otherwise.

“I don’t think it was anything that I had done, I think it was everything that my teammates done,” Brooks said. “It took a lot of guys doing their jobs to make me kind of stand out.”

The sack came in the opener when he dropped Winston-Salem State quarterback Rod Tinsley for a six-yard loss and then was inches away from an interception on the next play.

“I really wish I had got that interception. I was just a step away,” he said.

All of the positive attributes that Brooks exudes on and off the field are positives for the coaching staff, but the local guy that grew up two miles away from the Bob Caton Fieldhouse and knows the program inside and out has something that Richardson sees as a bigger asset for the defense.

“It feels so natural to have him around because he has been associated with the program for so long,” Richardson said. “He understands what we are all about and that’s one of the best advantages he has and that he can offer is that he knows the program before he actually joined it. He knows the philosophy and he’s heard us talk about the spirit of the Brave concepts. He understands the expectations.”

UNCP Athletics UNCP’s Luke Brooks looks over to the sidelines during the Elizabeth City State game last Saturday. Brooks grew up around the program and now is living out his dream as a college athlete for the Braves. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_luke_ne2018913115420216.jpg UNCP Athletics UNCP’s Luke Brooks looks over to the sidelines during the Elizabeth City State game last Saturday. Brooks grew up around the program and now is living out his dream as a college athlete for the Braves.

Pembroke native enjoys fast start to UNCP career

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

