UNCP changes sports schedule following storm

PEMBROKE — The effects of Hurricane Florence have continued to cause a multitude of changes to the schedule for a handful of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke athletic teams, including cross country, football, soccer and volleyball.

All classes and scheduled activities at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke remain canceled. Please visit UNCP.edu for all campus updates related to Hurricane Florence.

Dr. Peter Ormsby, Director of Cross Country and Track & Field, announced that the Braves did not make the trip to Augusta, Ga., for yesterday’s Jaguar XC Invitational. Ormsby has added the Christopher Newport-hosted CNU Invitational on Oct. 6 to fill the void.

The golf team will not compete this weekend at the Battle of Old South in Bluffton, S.C. The tournament will still be hosted by UNCP, but the Braves will not be among the participating teams.

The soccer team’s regularly-scheduled matchup against third-ranked Columbus State on Sept. 15 in Georgia has been postponed. That contest has been moved to Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. inside CSU’s Walden Soccer Complex. The storm has also affected this week’s games as well. Wednesday evening’s home game with USC Aiken has been moved to Monday evening (Sept. 24) at 7:30 p.m. To accommodate that change, Saturday’s home contest against North Georgia has been moved to Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

Two soccer games have been canceled as a result of Hurricane Florence. The contest against Mount Olive on Oct. 15 has been canceled, as has the game with Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 23.

The volleyball team’s regularly-scheduled home contest against Francis Marion on Sept. 15 has been postponed. The match with the Patriots has been rescheduled for Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tuesday evening’s road contest at Southern Wesleyan has been postponed. The match has been rescheduled for Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

