County high school athletics can resume Monday

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County announced on Thursday that high school sports practices can resume as early as Monday, with the first game coming on Wednesday.

The announcement stated that schools must inspect all fields and facilities before practicing or playing any games. Practice times conducted Monday through Wednesday are at the discretion of coaches, the statement also said.

For football, North Carolina High School Athletic Association rule states that teams that missed at least five days must practice three days before playing. Football teams in the county can play games as early as next Friday, Sept. 28.

The NCHSAA has yet to announce if it will extend the season an extra week like it did in 2016 for Hurricane Matthew, but will propose the plan to its board of directors on Sept. 30.

Volleyball, boys soccer, girls tennis, cross country and girls golf can play their first events on Wednesday.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/public-schools-robeson-county_ne2018920161115942.png