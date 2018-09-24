NCHSAA adjusts fall sports schedule

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors and Commissioner Que Tucker have made the decision to adjust the playoff calendar for fall sports following historic flooding and devastation in many areas of eastern North Carolina.

“The complexity of adjusting dates for playoff rounds and state championships in fall sports are difficult even in the best of times; however, we must do everything in our power to do what is best for the students who participate in our programs across the state,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “Minimizing risk of injury while providing a wholesome athletic environment that supports and enriches the educational experience for our student-athletes must always be paramount in our decision making.”

The changes lead to the high school football regular season extended out one week, and the playoffs being shifted back a week. The final Friday for football will be Nov. 9, with the state championships pushed back to Dec. 14 and 15.

Boys soccer and volleyball had their seeding days pushed back to allow teams to get their required matches in. Soccer’s seeding day will be pushed back two days to Oct. 31, and volleyball’s will be four days later on Oct. 22.

Prior to midnight on Oct. 20, teams affected by the hurricane are permitted to exceed the weekly limitation of five matches per week; however, daily limitations remain unchanged.

Girls golf and cross country will have their reporting deadline pushed back to 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 for golf and Oct. 19 for cross country.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_NCHSAA.jpg