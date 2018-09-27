County teams return to action after hurricane-forced break

David Bradley | The Robesonian South Robeson’s Tylek Baker trying to turn the edge against Lake View earlier this season. The Mustangs play at West Bladen on Monday. David Bradley | The Robesonian South Robeson’s Tylek Baker trying to turn the edge against Lake View earlier this season. The Mustangs play at West Bladen on Monday.

ROWLAND —The South Robeson football team joined the rest of the Robeson County teams that went back to practice this past Monday after nearly two weeks off due to Hurricane Florence.

Coach Clay Jernigan is excited for his group to return to action and recognizes how important football will be as families try to regroup after yet another natural disaster.

“It gives them something to look forward to on Fridays… and taking their minds off bad stuff that’s happened with us,” Jernigan said.

The team struggled with player participation numbers after the devastation of Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This time around, Jernigan says only five players missed Monday’s practice and just one player was absent on Tuesday. He says he can live with missed practices and is more lenient knowing how debilitating this storm was.

The Mustangs (1-2, 1-0 TRC) are coming off their first win of the season and Jernigan thinks getting the majority of the players together is the biggest factor in restoring order.

“The only way I know how to get ready for a game is to practice like nothing ever happened,” he said.

They continue to trek through the heart of their Three Rivers Conference schedule and travel to West Bladen (0-3, 0-1 TRC) on Monday at 7 p.m. The Knights are coming off a loss to Fairmont and could use a conference win at home to settle down. Jernigan says he’s using this as a talking point this week in practice and doesn’t want his team to be the group that “gives them their first win.”

Mustangs running back Jamaeros McLeod was the leading returning rusher from last year, but suffered an ACL injury that he’s fully recovered from. He touched the field for the first time this season in the win over West Columbus, but according to Jernigan wasn’t pleased with his limited role. This week, McLeod figures to be a larger part of the game plan as they look to control the clock against West Bladen’s multiple offense.

“I grew up old school football. If you can keep the ball, then their offense can’t get on the field,” Jernigan said.

East Columbus at Red Springs

Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches’ group let one slip away the last time out as they blew an early lead and lost 32-28 to South Columbus. The Red Devils (2-1, 0-1 TRC) face another TRC foe this Friday when they host East Columbus (1-2, 0-1 TRC).

The Gators were blown out by St. Pauls their last time out and are still searching for a win in the conference. The Red Devils look to re-establish the running game that was so potent in the team’s first two wins. Running back Jayshawn Carthen leads the team, and is second in the county, in rushing, but had just 75 yards against South Columbus. Carthen and the offense will look to get back on track in hopes of keeping pace for the conference title.

Fairmont at Whiteville

The Golden Tornadoes (1-2, 1-0 TRC) got their first win in conference play with a 28-6 victory over West Bladen. They’ll travel to Whiteville (2-1, 0-1 TRC) on Friday in search of two in a row.

The team discovered its running attack against the Knights, led by freshman Colby Thorndyke who had over 100 yards on the ground in his first start. He and leading receiver Jordan Waters look to provide balance to an uptempo offense that will have to keep pace with a Wolfpack team averaging over 27 points per game.

Whiteville lost for the first time in its last outing in a close contest to East Bladen. They’ll be searching for their first conference win.

Purnell Swett at Scotland

The Rams (2-1) are winners of two straight, but that streak will be tested when they face off against the defending Sandhills Athletic Conference champs. Coach Jon Sherman realizes how challenging Friday’s matchup is despite the Fighting Scots’ (1-2) record.

“I don’t care what their record says, they’ve played some pretty good teams. They’re still a solid staff, solid kids all-around, so I just want us to show up,” Sherman said.

Scotland quarterback Bruce Wall was the starter until he went down with a season-ending injury in the first game. Starting running back Syheam McQueen suffered a sprained MCL shortly after and won’t be back for another few weeks. If Purnell Swett has a chance to finally pull off the upset, it’s Friday at Pate Stadium.

Lumberton at Jack Britt

This SAC conference battle features a matchup of two teams vying to break away from the bottom of the league. The Pirates (1-3) are coming off their first win, beating West Brunswick 22-5. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers (1-3) also won their last time out, shutting out Southern Lee 23-0.

The Pirates are led by Braylan Grice who has been a one-man wrecking crew this season. He leads the county in passing yards and is just as lethal with his legs.

Senior Chancellor Johnson leads the Buccaneers with 288 rushing yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Erick Martinez leads with 11.5 tackles per game and five tackles for loss.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

