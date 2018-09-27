Three Rivers Goliaths meet in St. Pauls for return to gridiron

ST. PAULS — After missing two weeks worth of games, the Three Rivers Conference football slate picks back up with a meeting of the two remaining undefeated teams in the league.

St. Pauls interim coach Mike Setzer knows what he is going up against in the Wing-T attack of South Columbus (3-0, 1-0 TRC).

“The second game I ever coached as an assistant was against South Columbus years ago. I remember saying then that they ran the ball so good you couldn’t tell who had the ball. Watching them on tape, you can’t tell who has the ball,” Setzer said.

“Understanding the type of team they are, we have to understand our strengths and what we want to fight to take them out of their comfort zone. Our whole thing this week is about how we can take them out of their comfort zone.”

As both teams returned this week to practice after Hurricane Florence forced many teams to miss more than a week, conditioning was an issue for the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 TRC). Their last time on the field was on Sept. 7 in a 44-0 win over East Columbus.

“As I’m talking about conditioning, I know that South Columbus is going through the same thing because they were out the same time,” Setzer said. “It was tough (Monday) for them, but they were able to show that they are are able to jump back.”

“Getting back here is the best thing to get some normalcy for them.”

In their last time out, the Bulldogs controlled all three phases of the game with a defense that has forced turnovers all season and a running game headed up by junior back Marqueise Coleman, who had more than 300 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Stallions have a run game to match that of Coleman’s based around a host of running backs, lead by Trequan Bellamy and Rajon Graham. The last game that South Columbus played was a 32-28 come-from-behind victory on the road over Red Springs.

Slowing down that stable of running backs is the main point of emphasis for the Bulldogs, that puts a lot on the shoulders of the experienced linebacking corps that includes senior Keraun McCormick.

“That makes you have to have a discipline defense,” Setzer said. “We have to make sure that we have all our gaps covered and we are fitting well on all of our assignments. Their runners really run the ball relentlessly.”

“I think we have a pretty good defense. I think our defense can give us an opportunity to disrupt some things.”

As for the offense that is one of the more balanced units in the conference with its athletes on the outside to play alongside the running of Coleman, Setzer sees parts of their scheme that will work against the Stallions.

“I think our scheme is a little different than others in our conference. I’m hoping it will give them some problems,” he said. “I’m thinking that if we are on all cylinders offensively that we will give them just as many problems offensively.”

St. Pauls lost on the road to South Columbus last year in a 49-13 blowout, and the Stallions were victorious last time the teams played in St. Pauls with a 35-34 loss in overtime.

“More than anything, we are hoping this gives our kids a spark of energy that they get to come back and play,” Setzer said.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor