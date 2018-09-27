St. Pauls earns rivalry win over Red Devils

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls midfielder Alexis Mendez (8) controls possession in the team’s 5-1 win over rival Red Springs on Wednesday night. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls midfielder Alexis Mendez (8) controls possession in the team’s 5-1 win over rival Red Springs on Wednesday night.

ST. PAULS — Billed as “The Best Rivalry in Soccer,” on a social media post, St. Pauls (5-1, 2-1 TRC) easily handled Red Springs (2-4, 1-1) at home to the tune of 5-1 on Wednesday. It was the first match for both schools since sitting out two weeks due to Hurricane Florence. To complicate matters, the teams had to wait even longer as the scheduled time was pushed back an hour and a half due to a lightning delay.

Bulldogs coach Brent Martin said the idle time didn’t impact his team much.

“Man, I believe in guys having fun,” he said. “A lot of these guys probably dealt with some adversity from the hurricane…but, it was good to get back with the group of guys and have a good time and I try to keep the mentality positive all the time with these guys.”

The home team had fun from start to finish. They dominated the possession battle and made runs at the goal to put pressure on the Red Springs defense. The first goal of the match, in just the third minute, set the tone in this regard as senior Juan Martinez placed a perfect cross to the box that was finished off nicely by fellow senior Sam Flores to give them a 1-0 lead. After more attempts on goal, the Bulldogs got back on the board with a short goal just before halftime that stretched the lead to 2-0.

Martin says the key to his team not showing signs of rust was playing pick-up games both Monday and Tuesday. A tactic he says kept them fresh and loose.

Red Devils coach Travis Wilson had different feelings about the extended time off and how it impacted his group.

“Obviously the Hurricane impacted our fitness level, but we just came out flat. We just need practice reps,” Wilson said.

The away team didn’t get on the board until the 61st minute when a floating shot from Diego Lazaro caressed the back of the net to ruin the clean sheet and cut the lead to 4-1.

But Bulldogs freshman Jason Zamora put the final clamp on the victory with a laser shot from 20 yards out that gave the home team a 5-1 advantage. Martin said both he and the guys enjoyed the good showing, especially against an old conference foe.

“It means a lot to the players, it means a lot the fans and the alumni,” he said in regards to the importance of beating Red Springs at home.

The Bulldogs are back in action on Thursday when they host South Columbus. Meanwhile, the Red Devils return home Thursday to take on Whiteville.

In other county soccer action, Purnell Swett allowed two second-half goals in a span of two minutes to fall 3-1 on the road on Wednesday.

Scotland rallies in win over Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — The Scotland volleyball team scored on 12 consecutive serves by Nikki Strickland in the fourth set on the way to a 3-1 (13-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-9) win on Wednesday against Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Purnell Swett.

The Lady Scots (5-6, 4-3 SAC) completed a season sweep of Purnell Swett (2-9, 0-6) after defeating the Lady Rams 3-2 at home on Aug. 28.

Wednesday’s game was played at Pembroke Middle School’s gym. Purnell Swett’s gym has been serving as a shelter as the region continues to recover from Hurricane Florence.

Purnell Swett jumped out to a 12-1 lead in the first set, but the Lady Scots rallied and closed the gap to 13-12. The Lady Rams then went on another 12-1 run to earn a 25-13 victory.

After the Lady Scots won both of the next two sets 25-20, Strickland’s late serving streak powered them to a 25-8 victory in the deciding set.

Khalie Jones had six kills and six blocks for the Lady Rams, while Keely Jones dished out six assists. Madison Jones Harris, Reagan Locklear and Chelsey Wilkes each had three kills. Kaitlin Locklear added five assists. Reagan Locklear and Nyasia Jackson both had nine digs in the match.

Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

