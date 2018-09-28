Local roundup: Lady Pirates claim SAC win at 71st

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win at Seventy-First on Thursday.

The Lady Pirates (8-3, 3-3 SAC) posted scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-13.

Madison Canady had seven kills and six service aces, while Katie Kinlaw added five kills.

Lumberton returns to action on Monday at Pinecrest.

In other county volleyball action, South Columbus picked up a three-set win over St. Pauls and South Robeson won in four sets over West Bladen.

St. Pauls blanks South Columbus

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys soccer picked up its second win in two days with a 3-0 home win against South Columbus.

The Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1 TRC) posted a 1-0 halftime lead after a score Aimar Ramos. Alexis Mendez added two second-half goals.

Wolfpack top Red Devils in OT

RED SPRINGS — An overtime goal lifted the Whiteville boys soccer team to a 3-2 win at Red Springs.

The Red Devils (2-5, 1-2 TRC) dropped their second match of the week despite two second-half goals from Rafael Valencia.

Lady Rams top Seventy-First

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team picked up a 7-1 win over Seventy-First after the Lady Falcons had to forfeit six matches.

Malina Cummings won 8-2 in No. 1 singles for the Lady Rams.

In other Sandhills Athletic Conference tennis action, Lumberton lost 7-0 to Richmond.

