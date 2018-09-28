Braves look for rhythm in return back to football against Newberry

UNCP Athletics UNCP’s Domenique Davis and Tajai Liles wrap up an Elizabeth City State rusher on Sept. 8. UNCP Athletics UNCP’s Domenique Davis and Tajai Liles wrap up an Elizabeth City State rusher on Sept. 8.

PEMBROKE — Shane Richardson believes that while the situation his group has been in for the last two weeks wasn’t ideal, there are still some positives that could come from the week and a half The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team was away during Hurricane Florence.

“We would’ve like to have been playing the last two weeks, that would’ve been great for us,” the UNCP football coach said. “I think there are some positives that we can apply here. We’ve got to apply those and see the best in those. The way we respond is something we can control.”

The Braves return to the same field they last played on three weeks ago on Saturday to host Newberry for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Unlike UNCP (1-1), the Wolves (2-2) have dodged delays and cancellations to play four games, earning two wins in their last two games against Virginia University of Lynchburg and Carson-Newman.

To prepare to take on Newberry, the Braves have had to game plan, while also getting back into game shape after coming back on Sunday.

“We have to establish some rhythm and flow again and that’s not easy to do in the middle of the season,” Richardson said.

Another challenge on the road back to midseason form that goes slightly undetected is the readjustment to the day-to-day ins and outs that go with being in a football season.

“You do lose some of the football movements and skills that you constantly try to master,” Richardson said. “There’s disruption of that physically and then mentally not hearing the same verbiage in meetings on a daily basis.”

Last time out, the Braves posted a 51-6 win against Elizabeth City State at home where their defense held the Vikings scoreless and to 76 yards of total offense.

The defense will look for a similar outing against a Newberry offense that favors the run. The Wolves average nearly 200 yards a game rushing behind a trio of backs — Austin Barnes, Greg Ruff and Voshon St. Hill — combining for 168 yards an outing on the ground.

UNCP’s first two opponents, Winston-Salem State and Elizabeth City State, averaged 81 yards rushing.

“We’ve got a great opportunity to come out and be challenged and show what we can do there,” Richardson said. “We match up really well. Obviously, we’ve got to get back in a rhythm of being stout against the run.”

The UNCP quarterback battle has picked up where it left off before the storm as neither Josh Jones nor Josh Dale separated themselves from the other, according to Richardson.

“Right now, we are trying to see what’s going to be the best overall for our team,” Richardson said. “We are still young in our season. There’s a lot to still find out about who’s going to compete.”

The Braves are 2-3 all time against Newberry, with three straight losses in the series, including a 28-6 loss last year.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]om. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

