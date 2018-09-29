Stallions run away with 49-17 win over St. Pauls

David Bradley | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Marqueise Coleman, left, turns the corner past South Columbus’ Tate Lee in the Bulldogs’ 49-17 home loss to the Stallions. Coleman led his team with 114 yards rushing, while Lee led South Columbus with 127 yards and a touchdown. David Bradley | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Marqueise Coleman, left, turns the corner past South Columbus’ Tate Lee in the Bulldogs’ 49-17 home loss to the Stallions. Coleman led his team with 114 yards rushing, while Lee led South Columbus with 127 yards and a touchdown.

ST. PAULS — The situation that the St. Pauls football team was in on Friday night was nothing new to what it has faced this season, but coach Mike Setzer said the weighted importance of the Three Rivers Conference between his undefeated team and undefeated South Columbus was new adversity for his team.

“At halftime, I felt like our kids were in a haze, like they hadn’t been there before. We kept telling them that they had been in this situation before,” Setzer said. “I think the gravity of the game kind of got us off a little bit, no excuses, but I could tell they weren’t ready to bounce back.”

On a night where the Bulldogs went quiet on offense in the second half, the reigning conference champs could not be stopped as South Columbus powered past St. Pauls for a 49-17 road win on Friday night in the first game for both teams since Hurricane Florence put a two-week stop to the season.

South Columbus (4-0, 2-0 TRC) rushed for more than 450 yards as a team, and was never stopped by St. Pauls (3-1, 1-1 TRC), scoring on each of its seven drives on the night to mark its place as the last undefeated team in the Three Rivers Conference.

Setzer said earlier in the week that it would take a sound defensive effort to slow the roll of the Stallions, and what he saw was his smaller, but quicker, defensive line bullied on each drive the Stallions marched down the field on.

“We are going to have to find a way to beef up our defensive line,” Setzer said. “I’ll have to go back to the tape to see if they were really beating us or if we were doing a bad job with our assignments. If I was a guessing man, I’d say that’s a good offensive line and they did a good job of pushing us around.”

The second half was when the Stallions made their mark, scoring on their first drive to push their lead out to 29-17 on a Trequan Bellamy three-yard run. That lead was the largest of the game up to that point, but was the beginning of the snowball effect that was the second half.

The St. Pauls offense was kept off the field in large part to the time-consuming drives that South Columbus put together, but also because the offense’s inability to convert on third down and string drives together like it did in the first half.

“Offensively, it was more or less us not executing than it was them beating us,” Setzer said. “We didn’t do a good job of executing in the second half. …We didn’t do a good job of adjusting at halftime.”

St. Pauls ran 20 plays for 85 yards. On the other side of the ball, the Stallions averaged more than seven yards a carry.

Following Bellamy’s score to start the second half, Rajon Graham added scores of 16 and 23 yards over the next two drives, while quarterback Brady Ivey added the final score inside of three minutes left.

In the first half, both teams battled neck-in-neck, taking a 14-all tie into the second quarter.

In response to a Tate Lee 38-yard touchdown on the second play on offense for South Columbus, the Bulldogs covered 58 yards on four plays, capped off with a Keraun McCormick 20-yard touchdown run to knot the score at 7-all.

Graham posted his first of three scores on the following drive, and St. Pauls answered with a Hunter Bryant touchdown run of eight yards up the middle late in the first quarter. The final scoring play from the Bulldogs came on a Christopher Canuto 31-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The trio of Bellamy, Lee and Graham each posted more than 110 yards rushing each for the Stallions. Marqueise Coleman had 114 yards to lead the St. Pauls offense.

“It’s going to be my job now to see if we can get their attention because we have a lot more significant games ahead of us,” Setzer said.

Second half execution dooms Bulldogs in loss

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

