From the Fringe

Carolina Golf Club temporarily closed

Carolina Golf Club will be closed temporarily due to Hurricane Florence as the grounds crew repairs down trees, washed out roads and sink holes on the course.

The tentative date for the course to reopen is Oct. 27. The first 50 golfers to play the course after reopening will receive a one-year pre-paid greens fee package.

Fairmont’s week in review

Mike Graham and Lee Hunt were this week’s winner in the senior shootout, with a one-stroke victory over Ron Freeman and David Hunt.

Richard Moore and Ray Locklear won the second flight, followed by James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry who took second place. James Howard Locklear, Freeman, Vincent Chavis and Delton Burns were closest to the pin winners.

Best rounds posted this week include: Mark Lassiter 68; Danny Lassiter 72; Andy Andrews 73; J.B. Lowry 74; Dennis Andrews 75; Jimmy Stone 75; Mark Madden 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine shot a 65 to win this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.

The duo topped Tom Cleveland and Atlas Warwick by three strokes. Ray Locklear was the closest to the pin winner.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday at 9 a.m.

Fairmont to host McClintock Memorial tourney

The third-annual SFC Matthew McClintock memorial golf tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Fairmont Golf Club, presented by the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce.

The four-man captain’s choice tourney will have a noon shotgun start. Registration costs for the tournament are $65, and covers the tournament costs, lunch, dinner, drinks and prizes. All proceeds support the families of fallen Special Forces soldiers.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament. For more information, contact Tony Mackey at 910-628-9931, Mark Madden at 910-628-7840 or Kelly Johnson at 910-770-1967.

