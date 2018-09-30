Braves’ offense goes quiet in loss to Newberry

David Bradley | The Robesonian UNCP’s Devin Jones is wrapped up on a return on Saturday at home as the Braves fell 20-0 against Newberry. The shutout was the second in program history. David Bradley | The Robesonian UNCP’s Devin Jones is wrapped up on a return on Saturday at home as the Braves fell 20-0 against Newberry. The shutout was the second in program history.

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been devoid of football activities for the past two weeks and it showed on Saturday when it was shout out by Newberry, 20-0, at home. The offense struggled to find a rhythm and managed to muster 213 total yards.

Coach Shane Richardson spoke candidly about how disappointing it was for his team to come out flat following an extended time off due to Hurricane Florence.

“We were dealt very difficult circumstances and that’s no excuse… and we got to be able to execute on Saturdays to be able to put yourself in positions to be successful,” Richardson said, describing his message to the team after getting shut out for the first time since 2007.

The Braves (1-2) didn’t come across many opportunities to succeed and were held in check for the majority of the game. The Newberry defense this season has been one of the best in Division II football and it proved as much Saturday, shutting down the running attack. UNCP finished with 56 yards rushing. Once the ground game was halted, it became easier to pressure the Braves quarterbacks and force errant throws.

True freshman quarterback Josh Jones made his second straight start and struggled with accuracy. He was 18-of-31 for 147 yards and threw an interception just before the half with the team down 3-0. Before the Jones interception, Joshua Dale came in for a drive midway through the second quarter. He completed his first pass for a negative yardage and didn’t return until the third quarter. Dale finished 2-0f-5 for seven yards.

Richardson has been torn about which passer should start since the first game of the season and says he still feels apprehensive as to who will lead the team for future games. He says the plan was to go with Jones, but with the offense stagnate, he had to do something to “generate momentum offensively.”

“They both do good things. They’re both different,” Richardson said. “We gotta try to figure out a way to be able to put points on the board with one or the other, or both.”

With instability coming from the quarterback position, the only constant for the Braves on offense was junior running back Josh Sheridan. He provided most of the team’s offense and finished with team highs in rushing (33) and receiving (42). Despite being a steadying force for the team and having a successful season, the captain says he wants to be more vocal as a leader for the entire team.

The Braves defense played well in the first half, holding Newberry to three points. But with the inconsistency of the offense, they wore down in the second half after being forced onto the field so often. They struggled to contain the run as Wolves running back Austin Barnes ran for 113 yards and punished the defense with bruising blows in the second half. With Barnes finding room, the Braves had to respect his ability and it opened up passing lanes for quarterback Dre Harris who threw for two touchdowns in the second half.

UNCP safety Josh Manns spoke about the group’s effort in the second half.

“As we continue on in the game, we got to finish out strong and there will be a better outcome,” said the senior defensive captain.

The Braves will look for a better outcome next Saturday when they host Wingate at 7 p.m. on Robeson County Schools night.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

