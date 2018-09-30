Bym: Braves’ resolve tested, with more needed going forward

David Bradley | The Robesonian UNCP running back Josh Sheridan stiff arms a Newberry on Saturday during the Braves' 20-0 loss. David Bradley | The Robesonian UNCP running back Josh Sheridan stiff arms a Newberry on Saturday during the Braves' 20-0 loss.

PEMBROKE — While the adversity that hit The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team, along with a majority of Eastern North Carolina, was new following Hurricane Florence, the situation of facing a change in schedule due to a hurricane wasn’t for the Braves.

A week and a half apart, and nearly three weeks without playing a game, was a long absence for a team that has inexperience and that needs games to grow. But because of the UNCP coaching staff, being in an adverse situation was nothing the Braves couldn’t handle.

While Saturday’s 20-0 loss against Newberry was a sour return to the field for the Braves, there was no doubt that a team that two years ago was displaced due to Hurricane Matthew would be able to take the challenge of a short week following a disaster head on.

For the second time in program history the Braves were shutout, and coach Shane Richardson said the fight of the Braves still needs work.

“One thing I did challenge our guys with is we have got to be able to grow and learn in our competitive spirit,” he said. “What that means is throughout the week we’ve got to focus on the competitive spirit of how we go about practice, watch film and the way that our demeanor is our time together.”

Fighting adversity and Murphy’s Law are two things the Braves are accustomed to. While the storm battered the local area was a real-life example of that being put into place for a reason that goes outside of the 100 by 53 1/3 yard-field that the team plays on every Saturday, or on one occasion this season, on Sunday.

For local sports fans, Saturday also brought a sense of back to the norm, as the storm is two weeks past making its unwelcomed visit. For the Braves, Saturday’s game was about helping the community recover as much as themselves.

This time, the lesson for UNCP came in the form of a humbling loss after the team’s last showing was a blowout win over Elizabeth City State when it seemed like the Braves could do no wrong.

Going forward, more adversity sits ahead for the Braves who enter the teeth of their schedule that takes on some of the toughest teams in the South Atlantic Conference. To turn away from Saturday’s showing will take resiliency that the UNCP football program has shown in the past it has no shortage of.

To take on that challenge, UNCP must show change from the form that reared its ugly head in the form of a goose egg on the new Grace P. Johnson Stadium scoreboard on Saturday.

“We did what we could with what we were dealt with,” Richardson said. “We maximized what we could this week, but we’ve just got to have better practice of habits. There’s a lot of young kids on our team right now and we’ve got to teach and coach them to get them right. They’ve got to learn to step up in those moments.”

