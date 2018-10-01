Mustangs fall short to Knights

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian West Bladen quarterback Tyre Boykin is tackled by South Robeson’s Cameron Werrell on Monday at West Bladen. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian West Bladen quarterback Tyre Boykin is tackled by South Robeson’s Cameron Werrell on Monday at West Bladen.

BLADENBORO — Week 5 in the Three Rivers Conference is officially in the books as South Robeson couldn’t keep pace with West Bladen, falling 38-30 on Monday.

The Mustangs (1-3, 1-1 TRC) were led by running back Jamuari Baker who had 195 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown. Quarterback Tyler Locklear threw for 98 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Knights (1-3, 1-1 TRC) quarterback Tyre Boykin was held quiet in the first quarter, but erupted in the second. He took advantage of every Mustang mistake. After Locklear fumbled a snap in the opening minutes of the quarter, Boykin took off for a 55-yard touchdown to tie the game at 16. Then he ran for a 7o-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession after Locklear threw his first interception.

Boykin accounted for all five of the Knights’ scores in the win.

West Bladen receiver Shy’ron Adams had a big night on both sides. He had two big interceptions and two touchdown receptions of 8 and 65 yards.

South Robeson used two passing touchdowns from Locklear to Cameron Werrell in the first half, both from 30 yards out, to stay within distance. The Mustangs trailed 30-24 at the half. They scored on the opening possession of the second half when Baker scored from 45 yards out to knot the score at 30. The Mustangs had only one more scoring opportunity in the half after a nine-play drive got them deep in West Bladen territory. But Adams intercepted Locklear for the second time and ended any chances of points.

The Knights defense came up with their final big stop on a fourth down to get the ball back with just one minute left in the game as Locklear couldn’t connect with Werrell in the back of the end zone.

South Robeson’s truncated week resumes on Friday in a home matchup against Red Springs.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian West Bladen quarterback Tyre Boykin is tackled by South Robeson’s Cameron Werrell on Monday at West Bladen. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Cam_ne2018101203750359.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian West Bladen quarterback Tyre Boykin is tackled by South Robeson’s Cameron Werrell on Monday at West Bladen.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.