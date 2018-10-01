Local Roundup: Lumberton earns SAC tennis win at Scotland

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls tennis team topped Scotland at home 5-4 on Monday.

Brittany Collins earned a singles and doubles win for the Lady Pirates, while Dorley Vilarreal and Makleigh Wynn had the two other singles wins.

Collins teamed up with Ellen Kinlaw for a 8-1 doubles win and Mackenzie Cody and Beth McDonald earned the other doubles win.

In other Lumberton action, the boys soccer team lost 2-0 to Jack Britt at home.

In other soccer scores from around the county, Purnell Swett lost in penalty kicks to Scotland and St. Pauls lost 2-1 at West Bladen.

Purnell Swett tops Lumberton over the weekend

LUMBERTON — On Saturday, the Purnell Swett girls tennis team earned a 6-3 win over Lumberton.

In singles action, Purnell Swett picked up wins from Malina Cummings, Harlie Scott, Lauren Strickland and Mya Sampson. Lumberton’s Anna Russ and Brittany Collins won in singles..

The duo of Miller and Russ from Lumberton earned the No. 1 doubles win before the Lady Rams received wins from Scott and Elysha Strickland and Lauren Strickland and Sampson.

