Local Roundup: Purnell Swett tops Hoke in tennis action

RAEFORD — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team spoiled Hoke’s senior night with a 7-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference win on Tuesday

The Lady Rams (6-5) picked up five wins in singles and two in doubles to defeat the Lady Bucks.

In singles action for Purnell Swett, Malina Cummings won 8-2, Tierra Locklear won 8-2, Harlie Scott won 8-2, Elysha Strickland won 9-7 and Lauren Strickland won 8-3.

Cummings and Locklear teamed up for the doubles win 8-0, while Lauren Strickland and Mya Sampson won their doubles match 8-1.

Pinecrest beats Lumberton in four sets

SOUTHERN PINES — The Pinecrest volleyball team rallied off two straight sets to close out the win at home over Lumberton on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates (8-4) dropped the match with scores of 25-20, 19-25, 25-22 and 25-19.

Madison Canady had a team-high eight kills, while Alexandria Simpson added seven kills and Katie Kinlaw added six kills.

In other Sandhills Athletic volleyball action, Jack Britt defeated Purnell Swett in three sets.

Fairmont tops Eagles in three

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Fairmont volleyball team swept East Bladen 25-12, 25-12, 25-23 on the road Tuesday.

Mya Hunt lead the team with nine kills, while Alison Pope added six. Mackenzie Johnson added 11 assists. Kaitlyn Hunt had nine digs.

