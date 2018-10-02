Lady Braves set hoops schedule with senior-heavy team

Haskins Haskins

PEMBROKE —The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team is officially ready for the 2018-2019 season. Head coach John Haskins released his team’s schedule this Monday that is highlighted by an intrastate road exhibition against UNC Greensboro.

Haskins says the game against an opponent in a higher division is a welcomed challenge that his team will be ready for.

“It’s always a good opportunity to get to go and play a Division I school, they enjoy that and get up for that,” Haskins said. “Just go in and compete and expect to play well and win.”

The Lady Braves are no strangers to pulling off upsets against Division I programs. Haskins mentioned two instances, in particular, in the last five seasons. In 2013, the team went to UNC Wilmington and won 64-60, then two years later they went to Campbell and defeated the Camels 67-62. The last time UNCP took on UNCG in 2016, they narrowly lost in overtime, 72-69.

This year’s matchup will be in Greensboro on Nov. 25. Senior guard Avery Locklear was a freshman the last time the two teams faced off. She scored 10 points in the contest and Haskins says she will be a key contributor for the Lady Braves this season.

“[Locklear] has been an on-and-off starter since her freshman year. She really plays hard…strong and aggressive kid,” Haskins said. “So, it starts with her as a senior.”

The schedule includes 13 regular season home games, 11 of which will be Peach Belt Conference contests. Last season, the team went 10-17 overall and finished 8-14 in the Peach Belt Conference. Haskins feels as if the record could’ve been better, but they weren’t able to finish close games, something he says the 2018-19 group will need to correct if they want to make the PBC Tournament again. The top eight teams each year make the conference tournament.

“If you can finish top three in the Peach Belt, you’ll have a great chance to go to the NCAA Tournament… so, that’s the goal for our program,” said Haskins.

A Dec. 30 home matchup against Wingate, who made the 2018 NCAA Tournament, will serve as an earlier barometer for a group looking to make it to the big dance for the first time since joining the PBC.

The ball officially goes up for the first time on Nov. 9 when the team takes on Southern Wesleyan as part of the PBC/Conference Carolinas Challenge.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

