Robeson County football Week 5 power rankings

LUMBERTON —After a two-week delay for most of the Robeson County football teams due to Hurricane Florence and one game being pushed to Monday night, the fifth week of the high school football season is complete with shakeups aplenty in the power rankings.

The true colors of most teams will begin to show over the next few weeks until the end of the season as conference play takes over, and a couple short weeks lie ahead for some of the Three Rivers Conference teams as two weeks of play were missed due to the storm.

1. Red Springs

The Red Devils, courtesy of a shutout win over East Columbus retake the top spot in the rankings in a response to their loss against South Columbus before the time off. The running game was as prevalent as it has been all season for Red Springs as it scored 33 points in the first half of the blowout win. Five touchdowns came on the ground in the victory.

Just like St. Pauls, Red Springs shutout the Gators’ Wing-T attack, while also scoring a defensive touchdown in the win. With the likes of East Bladen, Whiteville and St. Pauls still ahead, the road to chasing South Columbus for the conference championship will be a tough one.

2. St. Pauls

The second half of the game on Friday against South Columbus got out of hand for the Bulldogs as their offense and defense failed to execute following a five-point halftime deficit. St. Pauls drops a spot due to the fashion of the loss to the Stallions and will need to prove itself moving forward if it wants to take over the top spot again, or contend in the Three Rivers Conference.

Like Red Springs, the road ahead for the Bulldogs is virtually the same, making the meeting in Red Springs between the two in the next to last game of the year all that more important.

3. Purnell Swett

The Rams were quieted on Friday by Scotland to just 11 points as they embarked on one of the toughest stretches for any team in the state. This week Purnell Swett takes on a Pinecrest team that was shutout by Richmond, so needless to say both offenses will be looking for some redemption.

Going forward the Rams need other playmakers around Chandler Brayboy to step up to keep the offense on the field and give the defense a chance to catch its breath so it can get stops.

4. South Robeson

Despite a loss on Monday in a game that the Mustangs had no reason to lose, they jump up two spots. After watching South Robeson in person twice, and now at full strength with all its starters, its evident that the Mustangs have one of the most talented rosters in the county, now all that needs to happen is for the pieces to click together.

5. Lumberton

The Pirates have been snake-bitten by close losses all year, and Friday at Jack Britt was another to add to the collection. With the defense holding the Buccaneers to two points for most of the contest, an offense as talented as Lumberton’s should have no problem running away with games like that. Execution moving forward is the biggest point of improvement the rest of the season with winnable games ahead.

6. Fairmont

With the most talent at the skill positions, to see Fairmont with one win through four games is a head-scratcher. The Golden Tornadoes dropped from five to six in this week’s poll, and have a three-game stretch ahead of them that features East Bladen, South Columbus and Red Springs, with a meeting with St. Pauls to be added on at some point between now and Nov. 9. A playoff berth is looking like an outside chance for a team that was looking for playoff redemption this year.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/school-sport-roundup_ne2018102223952856.png

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.