Rams, Patriots looks for first Sandhills Athletic Conference win

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter rolls out against Scotland last week in the Rams’ loss. Carter and Purnell Swett return home to host Pinecrest this week. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter rolls out against Scotland last week in the Rams’ loss. Carter and Purnell Swett return home to host Pinecrest this week.

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett’s game last Friday at Scotland felt a lot like the first week of the season all over again, according to football coach Jon Sherman.

Mistakes were aplenty for the Rams that posted three points against the Scots’ starters and struggled to get stops on defense.

“The same situations we had Week 1, we had mistakes and mental errors, that happened last week,” Sherman said. “Last time we recovered a little bit and the jitters and the small little mistakes. We cleaned those up this week.”

After the 34-11 loss to the seven-time defending conference champions, the Rams (2-2, 0-1 SAC) take on a team in Pinecrest (3-2, 0-1 SAC) that has been a part of the upper tier of the league in recent years under coach Chris Metzger. With another week of practice under their belts, there are still some unknowns for Sherman.

“I won’t find out until Friday,” Sherman said on how his team has responded from last week’s loss. “Sometimes they are in it and sometimes they are not. They didn’t show up in the first quarter, but to see how they respond we will find out Friday.”

To help combat the offense that struggled against Scotland, the Rams have other pieces that are beginning to emerge on the outside as targets for junior quarterback Micah Carter that will provide balance opposite receiver and all-around offensive threat Chandler Brayboy.

Also, the running game behind senior Matt Locklear has helped out the vertical game for Purnell Swett.

“We’ve found another outside guy that we think can make up for things we lacked last year,” Sherman said.

Last year in Southern Pines, the Rams had five costly turnovers in the red zone that led to a 38-20 loss. Those mistakes are what Sherman and his staff are looking to cut out.

“We are a comparable team from last year. What it came down to last year was mistakes,” Sherman said. “I think it’s going to be a knockout, drag-out fight that comes down to who wants it more.”

The senior-led Patriots have seniors at major points of the offense led by quarterback Greg Van Steen, running backs Zythan Hill and Corey Patterson, along with receivers Alexander Roberts and Moses Prince. Hill leads the team with 769 all-purpose yards with 714 of those via the run behind a veteran offensive line.

Senior linebacker Jacob Depouli leads the team with 57 tackles and senior defensive back Shymeik Reaves has three interceptions.

“The offense is pretty simple, but it’s effective. Split back veer with that option so it’s one of those option game where our kids have to be disciplined,” Sherman said. “Defensively, they run the 3-4 with cover 2. They sit in it, they play in it and they’re good at it.”

The Patriots are coming off a 31-0 loss at home to Richmond to start Sandhills Athletic Conference play, and Sherman said he knows there’s a lot of hunger on both sides entering this game.

“We both need it, especially since it is a fight for the conference,” Sherman said. “We’re both 0-1 in conference and need a stretch here where we can get games under our belt and climb back to the top situation.”

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

