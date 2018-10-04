Local Roundup: Britt’s four goals leads Lumberton to high-scoring win

LUMBERTON — Senior forward Josh Britt led the Lumberton boys soccer team to an 8-5 win over Seventy-First on Wednesday.

Britt scored four goals in the Pirates’ Sandhills Athletic Conference win. Also adding multiple goals for Lumberton was C.J. Nemeroff with two. Eloy Hernandez and Quinton Frederick added a goal each.

Lumberton assists came from Hunter English with three, and Julian McGarrahan and Erik Martinez each had two.

In other Sandhills Athletic Conference action, Pinecrest scored three goals in the second half to take a 4-1 win at home over Purnell Swett.

Lumberton hosts Purnell Swett on Thursday at 7 p.m.

In other soccer action, East Columbus earned its first win of the season with a 4-0 win over Red Springs.

East Bladen starts hot to down St. Pauls

ELIZABETHTOWN — Behind two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match, the East Bladen boys soccer team topped St. Pauls at home on Wednesday by a 5-1 score.

The lone goal for the Bulldogs came from Sam Flores.

St. Pauls travels to West Columbus on Saturday.

Lady Pirates earns win over Hoke

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton volleyball team topped Hoke in three sets on Wednesday at home, 25-9, 25-22 and 25-19.

Madison Canady had a team-high seven kills for Lumberton, with Katie Kinlaw and Alexandria Simpson each chipping in six kills each. Rachel O’Neil had five kills.

August Smith dished out 22 assists and Erin Maynor had nine digs.

Lumberton travels to Richmond on Thursday.

