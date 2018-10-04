Run games collide as Red Springs travels to South Robeson to headline Week 6

Jonathan Bym| The Robesonian South Robeson running back P.J. Christian tries to round the corner against West Bladen on Monday. Jonathan Bym| The Robesonian South Robeson running back P.J. Christian tries to round the corner against West Bladen on Monday.

ROWLAND — South Robeson is back in action in the Three Rivers Conference just four days after a crushing 38-30 loss to West Bladen on Monday night. The road doesn’t get any easier as they host one-loss Red Springs on Friday.

Last year, the two teams slugged it out and Red Springs won 27-22 on homecoming.

This year, the matchup figures to be just as competitive and both sides are preparing for a physical battle, especially in the trenches.

“The team that controls the line of scrimmage wins this game,” said Red Springs (3-1, 1-1 TRC) coach Lawrence Ches.

“To be honest with you, we’re not small…I’m just hoping our younger boys will get physical with them because they’re a physical football team,” said South Robeson (1-3, 1-1 TRC) coach Clay Jernigan.

Both teams mirror each other in the fact that they boast powerful running attacks that wear teams down by the end of the game. Ches says his team intends to “ride” senior running back Jayshawn Carthen who is among the leading rushers in the county. Meanwhile, Jernigan spreads the ball in a backfield that is led by sophomore fullback Jamauri Baker. Baker is fresh off one of his best games of the season, rushing for 194 yards on 20 carries against West Bladen. Complicating matters for the group, halfback P.J. Christian hurt his ankle in the first half of the loss on Monday and is “day-to-day” according to Jernigan.

Given each team’s propensity to commit to the run, both quarterbacks and their receiving targets could provide for intriguing x-factors. Red Devils quarterback Denym Mckeithan already has touchdown passes of 78 and 52 on the season. Mustangs quarterback Tyler Locklear had nearly 100 yards passing and two touchdown connections with 6-foot-5 tight end Cameron Werrell against West Bladen.

Jernigan says the success of the running game determines when they use their big pass-catching targets.

“When you have a tight end that’s 6-foot-5, 250-something pounds, you’re going to try to use him,” said Jernigan. “It’s a big difference when you have somebody like that. It just opens it up and it helps the running game out also.”

Kickoff on Friday is at 7:30 p.m.

West Columbus at St. Pauls

St. Pauls (3-1, 1-1 TRC) hosts West Columbus (1-3, 0-2, TRC) on Friday looking to get back in the win column after suffering its first defeat at the hands of South Columbus last Friday.

The Bulldogs are looking for someone on offense that can complement running back Marqueise Coleman, who added another 114 yards to his county-leading rushing total. Meanwhile, the defense that once looked like the strongest group on the team, tries to rebound from giving up 450 yards rushing to South Columbus.

East Bladen at Fairmont

Fairmont (1-3, 1-1 TRC) has seen better days than last Friday’s 46-6 drubbing from Whiteville. The Golden Tornadoes host a tough East Bladen (3-1, 2-0 TRC) team that is undefeated in conference play so far.

The team has been up and down this season and has had problems stopping the run. Duke commit Jordan Waters has been a bright spot for the inconsistent offense and added another rushing touchdown to his season total in the loss to Whiteville.

Seventy-First at Lumberton

The Pirates (1-4, 0-1 SAC) are coming off a last-second loss to Jack Britt, 15-14, after four overtimes. They don’t catch a break this week as they host Seventy-First (4-1, 1-0 SAC), who defeated Hoke last week to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Seventy-first has two shutouts this year, including last week’s 35-0 win over Hoke.

The offensive attack against Jack Britt was led by Quarterback Braylan Grice who accounted for 249 yards and both touchdowns. Running back Tazarie Butler gained 95 yards on the ground and will need to keep contributing Grice if they hope to pull off an upset on Friday against another stout defense.

Red Springs at South Robeson headlines Week 6

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

