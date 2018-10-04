Jerome Hunt named new county athletic director

Hunt Hunt

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County announced current Purnell Swett High School Athletic Director Jerome Hunt will take over as the school system’s director of athletics and driver’s education in a statement on Thursday.

Hunt has served as the athletic director at Purnell Swett for more than 15 years during two different stints since 1996.

According to the statement on his hiring from PSRC Superintendent Shanita Wooten, Hunt will also be responsible for the effective implementation of K-12 physical and health education standards.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and has over 25 years of experience working with the Public Schools of Robeson County as a teacher, coach, athletic director and driver education instructor.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge to the district’s central office and has extensive knowledge of North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Rules and Regulations,” the statement said. “He has experience supervising staff, managing day-to-day operations and places value on long term strategic planning.”

Hunt replaces Jeff Fipps who resigned in August to take the athletic director position at Topsail High School.

Jonathan Bym

