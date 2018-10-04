Braves’ offense faces challenge versus Wingate

David Bradley | The Robesonian UNCP quarterback Josh Jones hands off to running back Josh Sheridan during the 20-0 home loss to Newberry. David Bradley | The Robesonian UNCP quarterback Josh Jones hands off to running back Josh Sheridan during the 20-0 home loss to Newberry.

PEMBROKE — Coming off its worst offensive performance in 11 years, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team returns home on Saturday to take on Wingate, looking for better results.

In the shutout loss to Newberry, UNCP (1-2) had the look of a group who hadn’t played a game in over two weeks, which was the case due to the extended layoff resulting from Hurricane Florence. The offense couldn’t sustain drives, holes to run the ball closed quickly and passers couldn’t consistently connect with receivers.

Coach Shane Richardson says he isn’t too concerned, however, and that the long layoff factored into the listless offensive outing.

“If you take any college season and pluck two weeks of preparation…and time practicing… and expect to come back and be as sharp as you were before you left, I think we’re probably being unrealistic at that point,” Richardson said.

He also stressed how he “feels good” about the offense despite the starting quarterback position that’s still up for grabs.

True freshman Josh Jones has started the last two games and according to Richardson, will get his third straight start against Wingate (2-3). He and redshirt freshman Joshua Dale have shared snaps behind center in every game, and have struggled to separate from each other as the unquestioned starter, which has affected the flow of the offense.

As for what he needs to see from Jones moving forward, Richardson says it’s all about gaining valuable experience.

“He needs to go through games where he’s being pressured and has to determine what type of decisions to make,” Richardson said of the true freshman who threw an interception in the loss to Newberry. “I think just his poise, his ability to read things and just the experience he’s getting from week-to-week, that’s going to help in and of itself.”

Jones will get plenty of pressure on Saturday and has to account for Wingate defensive end Cardell Rawlings who won D2.com National Player of the Week honors for racking up 14 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks against Lenoir-Rhyne. He leads the nation with eight sacks, and the Bulldogs defense is among the top five, nationally.

Meanwhile, the Braves defense will have their hands full as the Bulldogs have a couple of playmakers that have put up gaudy numbers in the past couple of weeks. Senior wideout J.T. Stokes has tallied 371 yards receiving and three touchdowns over the last two games, including a season-high 186 yards against Lenoir-Rhyne. Freshman running back Nijere Peoples rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Florida Tech last Saturday.

“This week, we just got to stay focused on fundamentals and technique,” Richardson said about the defensive group. “We’ve had a pretty good week of practice. We focused on habits and tried to get those sharpened up. So, I expect our defense to come out hungry and ready to go.”

The defense gave up 200 yards rushing against Newberry, so they’ll be eager to prove they can still be a dominant unit when facing Peoples and the other Bulldogs rushers.

Saturday’s game will also serve as Robeson County Schools Night. School-aged kids from the county gain free admission. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

David Bradley | The Robesonian UNCP quarterback Josh Jones hands off to running back Josh Sheridan during the 20-0 home loss to Newberry. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_JOSHJONES_ne201810420513881.jpg David Bradley | The Robesonian UNCP quarterback Josh Jones hands off to running back Josh Sheridan during the 20-0 home loss to Newberry.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.