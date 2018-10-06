Red Devils tame ‘Stangs

David Bradley| The Robesonian Red Springs running back Jayshawn Carthen rushes past South Robeson defenders in a 56-6 road win. David Bradley| The Robesonian Red Springs running back Jayshawn Carthen rushes past South Robeson defenders in a 56-6 road win.

ROWLAND — Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches calls his offensive line the best position group on the team. The big boys up front cleared space for the running backs early and often en route to 355 yards rushing that facilitated a 56-6 road win over South Robeson Friday night.

“If there were a county Heisman [trophy], I’d give it to my offensive line,” Ches said after the game as his Red Devils (4-1, 2-1 TRC) got over the .500 mark in the Three Rivers Conference.

Red Springs had four players with at least 40 yards rushing, led by junior Keyante Graham who ended with 117 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Senior Jayshawn Carthen had 13 carries for 110 yards and a score. Mickey Bell added two scores and Jhalil Brunson had the first rushing touchdown of the game when he plunged it in from one yard out and gave the team an early lead 7-0 lead. The Red Devils never trailed after Brunson’s score.

Though Carthen is among the county’s leading rushers, Ches said he likes to share the workload and allow his group to be more team-oriented.

“It doesn’t matter who’s in at tailback, who’s in at fullback. Every kid on the team can score. Every kid on the team can handle the ball,” said Ches.

The Red Devils used the powerful offensive line to allow the multi-faceted offense to run wild. Bell scored his first touchdown with ease as he walked into the end zone from 10 yards out, to put them up 14-6. Carthen would get on the board the following possession on a 7-yard run that pushed the lead to 21-6 with just over a minute left in the opening quarter.

Throughout the week, both teams expected the physicality of the game to be the deciding factor. South Robeson (1-4, 1-2 TRC) coach Clay Jernigan was disappointed with how his group responded to the challenge.

“They got a good football team and we’re still learning…and trying to be as aggressive,” Jernigan said. “It is what it is, they whooped our tail tonight.”

The Mustangs problems got worse when they turned the ball over four times in the opening half.

It started with a fumble on the kickoff just before the Carthen touchdown. On the ensuing drive, running back Jamauri Baker (10 rushes for 118 yards) would cough it up after a five-yard gain. The Red Devils would recover and capitalize with a 4-yard touchdown run by Graham to make the score 28-6. The next turnover would again be a fumble by a Mustangs rusher. This time, it was Tylek Baker as he was chased down from behind. Red Springs quarterback Denym McKeithan took advantage of the mishap by converting on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Corey Newton that stretched the lead to 35-6. The last Mustangs fumble of the half on the following possession resulted in McKeithan’s second touchdown pass, this time to Traveze Billinger on a 51-yard heave down the right sideline.

Ches says creating turnovers is a big part of what his coaching staff preaches during practice.

“Our goal is four takeaways per practice,” said Ches. “We try to go for four takeaways per game…and I think we did that tonight.”

Next up for Red Springs is a home matchup against Whiteville. Meanwhile, South Robeson travels to East Columbus.

David Bradley| The Robesonian

Red Springs running back Jayshawn Carthen rushes past South Robeson defenders in a 56-6 road win. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_s-rob-rs-run-reduce_ne20181052353765_ne2018105235715502-2.jpg David Bradley| The Robesonian

Red Springs running back Jayshawn Carthen rushes past South Robeson defenders in a 56-6 road win.

Offensive line clears way for Red Springs rushing attack

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.