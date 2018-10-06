Football roundup: St. Pauls gets 56-6 win over West Columbus

David Bradley | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dre Ford runs against Seventy-First on Friday. David Bradley | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dre Ford runs against Seventy-First on Friday.

ST. PAULS — Behind another big rushing performance from Marqueise Coleman, the St. Pauls football team earned a 56-6 Three Rivers Conference win at home over West Columbus.

The win is a step in the right direction for the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1 TRC) after the loss to South Columbus last week.

Coleman scored five of the eight touchdowns on the night and had a game-high 203 rushing yards. Two first-quarter touchdowns from Coleman from 7 and 14 yards out, coupled with a Quamadre Cannady 49-yard touchdown reception from Hunter Bryant gave St. Pauls a 21-0 lead after the first period. Coleman added another two scores in the second quarter, with Keraun McCormick scoring on a 2-yard dive to push the lead to 42-0 at the half.

Coleman capped his 200-yard performance with a 67-yard run midway through the third quarter.

Waltay Jackson recorded the other touchdown on the night with a one-yard reception from Hunter Bryant. The sophomore quarterback had 122 yards with his two passing scores, while Jackson led the team with 72 receiving yards.

West Columbus (1-4, 0-3 TRC) was held to 100 yards of total offense.

Late charge falls short for Fairmont

FAIRMONT — After going down by 14 points in the third quarter, Fairmont rallied and had an opportunity late to win the game against East Bladen at home, but a game-winning field goal attempt sailed wide as the Eagles earned the 28-27 Three Rivers Conference road win.

East Bladen (4-1, 3-0 TRC) took a 28-7 lead over the Golden Tornadoes (1-4, 1-2 TRC) on a Rasean McKoy 44-yard run.

Jordan Waters passed for a touchdown, and then rushed for an 80-yard score at quarterback to make it a 28-19 ballgame early in the fourth quarter. Waters was on the receiving end of a 69-yard touchdown pass with 6:13 left from Jayvon Morris, and a two-point conversion made it a 28-27 game.

The Golden Tornadoes marched down the field late in the game to the East Bladen 4-yard line, but was unable to put the winning score on the board.

Falcons rout Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Visiting Seventy-First had no trouble with Lumberton Friday with a 42-7 win to stay atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Jadarian Chatman scored the Pirates’ lone touchdown on a 1-yard run in the closing seconds of the game. Chatman split time at quarterback with Braylan Grice and had a team-high 75 rushing yards.

Kyler Davis passed for three touchdowns in the win, with Camari Williams being on the receiving end of two of the first three scores from the Falcons.

David Bradley | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dre Ford runs against Seventy-First on Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_lumb-v-71-lumb-run-reduce_ne2018105235026373.jpg David Bradley | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Dre Ford runs against Seventy-First on Friday.