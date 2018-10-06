From the Fringe

Fairmont Week in Review

James Humphrey recorded his first hole-in-one in the Senior shootout Tuesday. Humphrey aced the 108-yard par-3 15th hole using a sand wedge.

Mike Sellers and Willie Jacobs were the winners of this week’s senior shootout winning in a playoff over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Knocky Thorndyke and Ronnie Chavis won the second flight, followed by Ronnie Freeman and David Hunt. The third flight was won by Jim Rogers and DJ Jones, with Keith Long and Marvin Howington taking second place. Humphrey, Hunt, Chavis and Rogers were closest to the pin winners.

Top rounds posted this week include: J.T. Powers 68; Drew Schuett 70; David Sessions 70; Mitch Grier 71; Butch Lennon 72; J.D. Lowry 72; Sean Morrow 73; Eddie Williams 73; Kirk Hamilton 73; James Thompson 73; Wayne Callahan 74; Eddie Butler 74; Danny Glasscock 76.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/sport-golf_ne201810601631844.png

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym by email at [email protected]

