Braves fall 51-7 to Wingate

PEMBROKE — It took seven quarters, but The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team scored its first points since Hurricane Florence on Saturday.

With 5:49 left in the third quarter, UNCP (1-3) running back Josh Sheridan snuck around a couple of Wingate (3-3) defenders and plowed into the end zone from six yards out. The score was the first and only points in what ended up being a 51-7 home loss.

The loss marks the second straight game in which both players and coaches were left scratching their heads, searching for words to describe the team’s inability to generate points. Coach Shane Richardson was left frustrated with the effort of his group.

“Our team needs to dramatically improve. Obviously, it’s painful when you have to go through games like these with the score like this to be able to learn lessons,” Richardson said.

UNCP made mistakes early as Josh Sheridan lost a fumble on the first drive of the game, following a decent gain inside Wingate territory. The Bulldogs would score two drives later, on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Shaw Crocker to B.J. Muckelvene to take a 7-0 lead. The Braves moved the ball effectively on the ensuing possession, stemmed by Sheridan who gained 32 of his team-high 63 yards on a third-and-six. His third-down conversion didn’t materialize into points, however as kicker Shawn Andrew pushed a 24-yard field goal to the left to keep the score 7-0.

The early mishaps took the air out of a team, that was coming off a shutout loss to Newberry just seven days prior. Meanwhile, Wingate took full advantage as Crocker connected with Muckelvene for the second time in the first quarter on a 13-yard fade pass to the right pylon to extend the lead to 14-0 as time expired. Crocker ended the game 13-of-17 for 236 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Nijere Peoples ran for 69 yards and one touchdown, a 1-yard push into the end zone that stretched the lead to 21-0 with 2:35 left in the half.

Richardson says his team’s inability to get scores or stops in the red zone had a lot to do with the lopsided score.

“Guys got to be more determined to want to punch the ball in and obviously as coaches, we have to make sure we have the right plays in place,” he said.

Sheridan, who leads the team with four rushing touchdowns, also spoke about what he and his teammates need to do to maximize scoring opportunities.

“I think we need to just take it more seriously in the red zone… We just got to believe it and go harder,” Sheridan said.

On Saturday, the offense converted one of two chances in the red zone, while Wingate was a perfect 7-for-7. That disparity played a key role in the second half, especially. Muckelvene completed the hat trick in the opening minutes of the third quarter, catching a four-yard pass to make the score 28-0. Opposite receiver J.T. Stokes had 76 yards receiving and caught his only touchdown on a 16-yard pass in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 41-7. Finally, Noah Arnett scored his sole touchdown on a short two-yard run with 5:45 left to make the score 51-7.

Next up for the Braves is a trip to Central State next Saturday, before returning home in two weeks for homecoming against Concord.

