Local Roundup: Purnell Swett earns 1st SAC volleyball win over Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The Purnell Swett volleyball team earned its first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season against Lumberton on Saturday.

The Lady Rams defeated the Lady Pirates in five sets, 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20 and 15-13.

For Purnell Swett, Khaile Jones had eight kills and three blocks, Hannah Evington recorded 11 aces and four kills and Mackenzie Swett had three kills and three blocks. Keely Jones had 10 assists, and Nyasia Jackson posted eight digs.

St. Pauls tops West Columbus

CERRO GORDO — Behind four second-half goals, the St. Pauls boys soccer team edged West Columbus 5-3 on the road Saturday.

Goals for the Bulldogs (7-3, 4-3 TRC) came from Alexis Mendez, Sam Flores, Aimar Ramos ad Roger Velasquez.

UNCP soccer gets first PBC win

PEMBROKE — Senior Jillian Robson netted a goal in each half and junior goalkeeper Gina Ryan tacked up her 20th career shutout as the UNC Pembroke soccer team got on the board in Peach Belt Conference play with a 2-0 blanking of visiting Clayton State on Saturday.

The result marked the fourth home shutout of the season for the Lady Braves (4-3-0, 1-2-0 PBC) who have outscored opponents 12-0 at Lumbee River EMC Stadium in 2018. It was the fourth loss in the last five outings for the Lakers (4-4-2, 1-4-0) who have now dropped five-straight matchups in the series with UNCP as well.

Robson scored the first of her two goals on the day in the 25th minute when she collected a pass from Maya Grimes and found the back of the net with a rifle shot. Grimes tacked up her second assist of the day when she found Robson on a perfectly-placed cross inside the penalty area. Robson’s redirected the cross to the inside of the left post to cap the scoring on the day in the 69th minute.

Robson needed just two shots to notch her first career multi-goal game. It was the second and third goals of the week for the senior as well. Grimes posted a pair of assists against the Lakers — the third straight game she has notched at least one assist. Grimes registered one goal and four assists in the Lady Braves’ three outings this week. Ryan tallied five saves on the way to turning in her third shutout of the campaign and her 20th career clean sheet. Ryan is now one of just four netminders in program history to record at least 20 shutouts.

The Lady Braves have now captured five-straight games in the series with Clayton State dating back to the 2014 season. Clayton State’s last victory over UNCP came on Sept. 27, 2014 in Pembroke.

The Lady Braves will hit the road again on Wednesday when they trek to Greenwood, S.C., to battle Lander (7-2-1, 2-2-1 PBC) at Van Taylor Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

