Football Week 6 by the numbers

LUMBERTON — Midway through the season and a few of the Robeson County teams are in midseason form despite all the curves that have been thrown their way this season.

St. Pauls and Red Springs seemed to hit their stride this past week with mirror image 56-6 wins before hitting the main stretch of their season in the coming weeks, the other four teams in the county weren’t as successful. Fairmont was the only team to fall by a close score when its comeback attempt fell short in the closing minutes of a 28-27 loss to East Bladen.

Here’s the top performers from Week 6.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Red Springs: As St. Pauls and Red Springs both had big wins on Friday, the way the Red Devils beat a better quality opponent in South Robeson earned them this week’s top honor.

Behind its strong offensive line, Red Springs rushed for over 350 yards, with four rushers totaling over 40, and a pair with over 110 yards on the ground.

The defense held a South Robeson offense that posted 30 points on Monday against West Bladen to six points and quieted the run game. Next up for the Red Devils is a meeting with Whiteville in a game with heavy conference-title implications.

HEADLINING PERFORMANCE

Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls: The junior back had another standout performance to go along with his previous two outings. With 203 yards on the ground, Coleman scored five times against West Columbus, including his final score of 67 yards.

Through his last three games against East Columbus, South Columbus and West Columbus, Coleman has accounted for 627 yards.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Jordan Waters, WR, Fairmont: Accounted for two rushing, one passing and one receiving touchdown in Fairmont’s loss against East Bladen.

Keyante Graham, RB, Red Springs: Had a team-high 117 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Jayshawn Carthen, RB, Red Springs: Rushed for 110 yards and one score.

Hunter Bryant, QB, St. Pauls: Passed for two touchdowns and 122 yards through the air.

Chandler Brayboy, WR, Purnell Swett: Scored the Rams’ only touchdown in the loss against Pinecrest and had 58 yards receiving.

Jadarian Chatman, QB, Lumberton: Had a team-high 75 rushing yards and scored the lone touchdown for Lumberton against Seventy-First.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

