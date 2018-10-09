Lady Mustangs hitting their stride

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian South Robeson senior hitter Nytia Lewis (9) places the ball over Fairmont blockers Mya Hunt (13) and Shekinah Lennon (12). Donnell Coley | The Robesonian South Robeson senior hitter Nytia Lewis (9) places the ball over Fairmont blockers Mya Hunt (13) and Shekinah Lennon (12). Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Fairmont senior Mya Hunt sets up for a hit in the first set of a 3-0 loss to South Robeson on Monday. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Fairmont senior Mya Hunt sets up for a hit in the first set of a 3-0 loss to South Robeson on Monday.

ROWLAND — South Robeson senior Nytia Lewis screamed with exaltation after her match-clinching spike in the final set of a 3-0 road win over Three Rivers Conference rival Fairmont on Monday.

Lady Mustangs (8-6) coach Susan Waldie spoke highly of her long, athletic hitter who helped secure their sixth straight victory in straight sets: 25-21, 25-20, 25-18.

“We’re pretty big at the net. Nytia Lewis is just a beast up there,” Waldie said.

Lewis finished with nine kills, most of which were in crucial moments of the match. It was Lewis who ended a 25-20 second set, rising above the net to send the ball past defenders after a good assist from Kayla Locklear.

Locklear was instrumental in setting up her teammates at the net for powerful finishes. The senior setter finished with a game-high 22 assists. Hailey Werrell was the other key benefactor of Locklear’s setting, totaling a team-high 11 kills.

“They’ve got hearts of lions out there and they’re just working really hard,” Waldie said.

Fairmont (5-8, 5-6 TRC) coach Michael Baker wasn’t pleased with the effort of his group who now drops below .500 in the conference.

“We didn’t match the intensity that they had,” said Baker. “This is the hottest team in the conference right now…I don’t know why we didn’t understand that we were going to come here and they was going to give us a game.”

The Lady Tornadoes were led by seniors Mya Hunt and Allison Pope who finished with 10 and four kills respectively. Mackenzie Johnson led the team with 11 assists and eight digs.

Baker’s group came out swinging in the first set with effective hits from Hunt and Pope. They led 20-19, but surrendered a 6-1 rally, losing the set 21-25. The second and third sets also started with back-and-forth action before eventually being dominated by the Lady Tornadoes.

South Robeson is back in action on Tuesday night and will look to extend the streak to seven when they travel to South Columbus. The Lady Tornadoes return home on Tuesday in a conference matchup with Red Springs.

Lumberton earns SAC sweep of Lady Scots

LAURINBURG — The Lumberton volleyball team responded from its five-set loss to Purnell Swett over the weekend in a 3-0 (22-25, 21-25, 16-25) win over Scotland in Sandhills Athletic Conference action on Monday night.

The Lady Scots (7-9, 6-6 SAC) finished the match with 19 kills.

Lumberton (11-6, 5-6) led by as much as 15-6 in the second set, but the Lady Scots rallied to tie the score at 21-all on a kill by Nikki Strickland.

Lumberton then took advantage of several errors by Scotland to score four points in a row and win the set 25-21.

Scotland scored the first point of the third set on a return error by Lumberton, but that would be the Lady Scots’ last lead of the game. The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 17-10 advantage on the way to a 25-16 win in the third set.

Alex Simpson had nine kills, three blocks and three aces for Lumberton. Madison Canady had eight kills and two aces. Katie Kinlaw finished with seven kills, two aces and four assists.

The Lady Scots play at Lumberton on Tuesday night. The jayvee game will start at 5 p.m., and the varsity game will begin 30 minutes after that contest ends.

Lady Rams win in four sets

PEMBROKE – After dropping the first set, the Purnell Swett volleyball team won three straight sets to defeat Hoke at home in Sandhills Athletic Conference action, 25-27, 25-15, 25-17 and 25-19.

Nyasia Jackson keyed the Lady Rams defense with 14 digs. Khalie Jones had six blocks and six kills, while Hannah Evington had six kills and seven digs. Reagan Locklear tallied six kills. Both Kaitlin Locklear and Keely Jones dished 10 assists each.

The teams meet again Tuesday in Raeford.

St. Pauls shuts out Gators

LAKE WACCAMAW — The St. Pauls boys soccer team earned a 7-0 shutout road win over East Columbus on Monday in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.

Alexis Mendez recorded a hat trick for the Bulldogs (8-3, 5-3 TRC). Other goal scoring came from Allan Diaz, Bruno Ayala and Bryan Vallejo.

Up next for St. Pauls is a home matchup on Wednesday against Whiteville.

In other county soccer action, Pinecrest defeated Lumberton 3-0 and Jack Britt topped Purnell Swett 2-1.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins. Brandon Tester contributed to this report.

