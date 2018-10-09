ROWLAND — Due to the incoming forecast of inclement weather with Hurricane Matthew, two Robeson County football game has been moved to from their Friday kickoffs.

South Robeson’s road Three Rivers Conference game at East Columbus scheduled for Friday has been moved up to Wednesday with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Lumberton’s home game scheduled against Pinecrest is moved to Monday at 7 p.m.

For the Mustangs (1-4, 1-2 TRC), this matchup could seal a playoff bid into the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs. The Mustangs have already beat the other 1A team in the conference in West Columbus.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/school-sport-roundup_ne2018109152458405.png